Fireworks could be banned by Waterloo City Council at Monday meeting

City Council member Dave Boesen described Waterloo as a "war zone" weeks before and after the designated time frame. Sharon Juon, another City Council member, said too many residents ignore the existing city rules. Council member Jonathan Grieder said he and other parents struggle to get their kids to sleep.

Margaret Klein, the City Council member who introduced the proposal, said she is "asking for a little mercy on our people."

“I just think we’ve had experience with fireworks, we’ve begged people to be responsible — it hasn’t worked out the way we want it to,” Klein said.

Pat Morrissey, another council member, previously criticized the ban for “holding out the forbidden fruit to people.” State law requires Waterloo and other cities to allow the sale of fireworks. He said some people will still buy them and shoot them off.

The proposed ban would not apply to professional fireworks shows that are hosted by organizations.

People who want to attend or speak at Monday's meeting can contact the clerk's office or register on the city website.

