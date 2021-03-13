Fireworks could be banned by Waterloo City Council at Monday meeting

WATERLOO — After its stint with legalizing fireworks, the Waterloo City Council could again ban the explosives at Monday's meeting.
The proposed ban was first discussed at a March 1 work session, with most council members supporting the prohibition. Some officials criticized the constant loud noises, the environmental impact and residents who continued to violate regulations, like shooting off fireworks on property not their own or outside designated time periods.
The current ordinance allows people to set off fireworks July 3-5 annually. They can be used from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 5, according to current regulations. Waterloo decided in 2019 to allow firework use, but previously banned the explosives after Iowa law changed in 2017 to allow for their sale and use.
Waterloo Police data shows calls for service nearly doubled for fireworks complaints from 2019 to 2020, which caused concern for some council members. In 2019, the city saw 320 calls for service about fireworks. After lifting the ban, 2020 saw 686 calls.
City Council member Dave Boesen described Waterloo as a "war zone" weeks before and after the designated time frame. Sharon Juon, another City Council member, said too many residents ignore the existing city rules. Council member Jonathan Grieder said he and other parents struggle to get their kids to sleep.
Margaret Klein, the City Council member who introduced the proposal, said she is "asking for a little mercy on our people."
“I just think we’ve had experience with fireworks, we’ve begged people to be responsible — it hasn’t worked out the way we want it to,” Klein said.
Pat Morrissey, another council member, previously criticized the ban for “holding out the forbidden fruit to people.” State law requires Waterloo and other cities to allow the sale of fireworks. He said some people will still buy them and shoot them off.
The proposed ban would not apply to professional fireworks shows that are hosted by organizations.
People who want to attend or speak at Monday's meeting can contact the clerk's office or register on the city website.