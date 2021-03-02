Fireworks could be banned again in Waterloo ahead of Fourth of July

"From the day they go on sale to two to three weeks after they go off sale, it’s like a war zone out here at times," Boesen said. "It truly is."

Councilwoman Sharon Juon encouraged people to take their families to professional fireworks shows. She said a ban could take away the "very traumatic" experiences of many residents, who endure explosive noises throughout the night.

"We’ve tried to be responsible, we’ve tried to give the people that love fireworks a chance, and too many of them have just ignored that," Juon said.

State law requires cities to allow the sale of fireworks. Councilman Pat Morrissey said banning the explosives from being set off would be "holding out the forbidden fruit to people."

"That’s going to encourage, I believe, some people to say, 'If I can buy them, then I’m going to shoot them off,'" Morrissey said. "Period."

He said the city should ramp up its enforcement of the current fireworks ordinance, which allows the materials to be set off from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 5.

Morrissey said he wants Waterloo officials to ask the Legislature to allow local control of firework sales. He said it would help enforcement of a Waterloo ban on setting off the explosives.