Fireworks ban lifted in Cedar Falls after final vote on ordinance passes 4-2

CEDAR FALLS -- The door to allowing consumer fireworks within city limits has been opened.

On Monday night, the City Council voted 4-2 on the third and final reading to approve an ordinance allowing for fireworks to be shot off on private property between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5.

Councilors Daryl Kruse and Susan deBuhr dissented. Councilor Gil Schultz was absent.

“Starting tomorrow, maybe even tonight, we’ll start an informational campaign,” said City Administrator Ron Gaines. “We’ll be putting out yard signs, posters and flyers -- all of those types of things together -- letting the public know when you can actually legally shoot fireworks.”

“I’ve also been working with public safety (officials) about enforcement and how that enforcement is going to go. They have a really good plan … of attack to move forward with a zero tolerance policy.”

Fines will be hiked from a minimum of $250 to $375, and second and third offenses would cost $500 and $1,000.

In addition, the new law states any retailer or community group selling consumer fireworks must prominently display signs informing customers when the use of consumer fireworks is prohibited.

Resident Rick Sharp wasn’t against the proposal, but had concerns about enforcing it. He contended the department did “not have a good track record for responding to nuisance calls when there was a ban in place.”

“What would change with a zero tolerance policy?” he asked.

He had questions about the use of public safety officers and wondered whether increased staffing or overtime would be needed. Would the city use reserve officers to enforce the fireworks ordinance or public safety officers assigned to fires?

“During my time, we did bar checks, commercial and rental inspections, training, public education activities, and we still managed to respond to fire calls just fine,” he said. “Are these PSOs incapable of doing that?”

Resident Tim Houts made a third appeal that councilors reject the change and reminded councilors of the potential consequences.

“PTSD does not go away. It is a wound of the spirit in an individual that stays hidden most of the time, at least until there is a trigger for re-experiencing that traumatic event. For combat vets, it can be fireworks,” he said.

DeBuhr passed along an idea she received from a constituent: Instead of buying fireworks, people should donate to a community organization like the Humane Society or the Historical Society.

“My intention with my vote is not to make things worse. It is to make things better,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn.

She added that the city could revert back to a ban if no improvement seen in limiting past issues.

“I don’t know a person up here who doesn’t respect the service of our veterans and appreciate their service,” Dunn said.

“We are in this situation” because of the state Legislature, she said. “It has gotten easier to sell those fireworks in our city over this past legislative session, and we are trying to make it better by narrowing the window and making enforcement more stringent."

Mayor Rob Green, lead sponsor of the ordinance, noted he is a veteran and “understands the difficulty of PTSD.”

“I would love for the Legislature to allow cities to mandate for ourselves whether fireworks can be sold or not,” he said.

