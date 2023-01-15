Firework ordinance to be discussed in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Fewer big booms could heard around July 4 in the city of Waterloo.

The City Council is set to discuss its fireworks ordinance at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The council will not meet Monday because it is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The fireworks ordinance currently states that people can use or explode consumer fireworks within the corporate limits of the city on July 3, 4 and 5. On July 4, fireworks can be set off from noon to 11 p.m. On July 3 and 5, the times are noon until 10 p.m.

A rewrite of the ordinance is proposing that fireworks can only be set off on July 4 from noon to 11 p.m. However, the council can designate additional days of usage if those dates are adopted between Jan. 1 and March 1 of every year.

There will also be four public hearings during the meeting.

One is to rezone 0.32 acres northwest of the former Kmart building on University Avenue to make way for a new storage facility at the site. At a Dec. 13 Planning and Zoning meeting, officials agreed to rezone only part of the area, as it butts up to a homeowner’s property. The resident living there agreed to the amended rezoning. Mann Road Storage, LLC also obtained a permit for the building at that meeting.

The three other public hearings are for a nomination of the Friedl Bakery Building to the National Register of Historic Places, construction of a new dental building near 4020 Bankers Boulevard and a request from C10 Investments, LLC to vacate a utility easement near 115 E. Ridgeway Ave.

Changes in animal licensing fees are also being considered by the council. Annual license fees for spayed and neutered cats and dogs could be $5 from Jan. 1 to March 31. After April 1, the fee would be $10.

For non-spayed and neutered pets it would be $10 from Jan. 1 to March 31. After April 1, it would be $20. Other fees, such as pick-up fees will also be discussed.

In other business, the council will consider approving:

A development agreement with Habitat for Humanity and the 415 Walnut Collective for the rehabilitation of three residential units at 415 Walnut Street in the amount of $5,000 per unit.

A cost-sharing agreement with Gearhart Moore Holdings, LLC for Terracon Consultants, Inc. to perform testing in the former Rath Administration Building, located at 1515 Sycamore St., in an amount not to exceed $16,000 with the city reimbursing Gearhart Moore Holdings for 50% of the costs actually incurred.

An amendment to a real estate agreement with Black Hawk Machinery Sales, Inc. to acquire the former Alstadt Langlas building.

