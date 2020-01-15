Firefighters union president stumps for Biden in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A couple dozen Waterloo Fire Rescue firefighters sat in a circle at the Black Hawk Labor Temple on Tuesday, listening as the general president of their union extolled the virtues of caucusing for former Vice President Joe Biden for president.
International Association of Fire Fighters general president Harold Schaitberger, who would also speak with Cedar Falls firefighters later that day, praised Biden as being "at the forefront" of supporting a collective bargaining bill.
"It takes a president ... to make sure the bully pulpit is used to move legislation forward and to sign it, which is not the case with your current president, who is going to openly oppose collective bargaining," Schaitberger told the firefighters, who are part of IAFF Local 66.
He noted Biden had a "personal relationship" with firefighters, mentioning the car crash that killed Biden's first wife and daughter.
"Our guys used the Jaws of Life and they were able to extract his two sons, to make sure (Biden) had part of his family whole," Schaitberger said. He also noted an emergency where lightning struck the Biden family home, as well as when Biden had to be taken by ambulance to Walter Reed for a brain aneurysm.
"Yeah, his policy issues are consistent with us, his track record is stellar. He also has deep affection for the work you do," Schaitberger said of Biden. "We would have nothing but a strong, continued support."
Schaitberger noted that, because firefighters are respected in the community and because Iowa was the first state to vote on the nominations, they had an outsized responsibility to be present and vocal in the Iowa Caucus.
"We need to be part of that, and make sure we utilize your goodwill, your standing in the community," he said. "When citizens are facing their worst moment, you're trying to mitigate that, and they really honor you for that -- they hold you in high esteem. And that gives you a voice."
IAFF spokesperson Doug Stern said the union, which represents 320,000 firefighters in the U.S. and Canada, has been traveling around Iowa since last week trying to speak to each of the state's 1,600 members in 36 local shops before the Feb. 3 caucus.
Stern said the IAFF has endorsed a candidate every year since 1976, with the exception of 2016 -- when they wanted to endorse Biden, but he did not enter the race. They'll also speak to their nationwide members about Biden at the IAFF's Affiliate Leadership Training Summit in Florida next week.
"Every issue that's affected firefighters since Joe Biden's been in the (U.S.) Senate has had Joe Biden's steadfast support," Stern said.
He said the IAFF's endorsement of Biden was an easy one, noting in particular Biden's help raising the public safety benefit to help 9/11 New York firefighters, his support of Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grants, and the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
"It's about telling our firefighters that Joe Biden has been there for us every step of the way, and then encourage them to caucus," Stern said. "Firefighters have a reputation in the communities. If they can bring some (others to caucus), we're really going to make an impact for Joe Biden."