Firefighters union president stumps for Biden in Waterloo

Schaitberger noted that, because firefighters are respected in the community and because Iowa was the first state to vote on the nominations, they had an outsized responsibility to be present and vocal in the Iowa Caucus.

"We need to be part of that, and make sure we utilize your goodwill, your standing in the community," he said. "When citizens are facing their worst moment, you're trying to mitigate that, and they really honor you for that -- they hold you in high esteem. And that gives you a voice."

IAFF spokesperson Doug Stern said the union, which represents 320,000 firefighters in the U.S. and Canada, has been traveling around Iowa since last week trying to speak to each of the state's 1,600 members in 36 local shops before the Feb. 3 caucus.

Stern said the IAFF has endorsed a candidate every year since 1976, with the exception of 2016 -- when they wanted to endorse Biden, but he did not enter the race. They'll also speak to their nationwide members about Biden at the IAFF's Affiliate Leadership Training Summit in Florida next week.

"Every issue that's affected firefighters since Joe Biden's been in the (U.S.) Senate has had Joe Biden's steadfast support," Stern said.