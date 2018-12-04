Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — A political action committee focused on firefighter issues has endorsed Ray Feuss in the special election for the Ward 5 City Council seat.

The Friends and Firefighters of Waterloo PAC has contributed $2,500 to Feuss’s campaign as he runs against Jason Welch on Dec. 11 to fill the council seat vacated by the resignation of Chris Shimp.

The PAC said Fire Station No. 6 near Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues has been understaffed for too long, suffering frequent closures, and believes Feuss understands the danger this creates for Ward 5 residents.

