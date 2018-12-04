WATERLOO — A political action committee focused on firefighter issues has endorsed Ray Feuss in the special election for the Ward 5 City Council seat.
The Friends and Firefighters of Waterloo PAC has contributed $2,500 to Feuss’s campaign as he runs against Jason Welch on Dec. 11 to fill the council seat vacated by the resignation of Chris Shimp.
The PAC said Fire Station No. 6 near Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues has been understaffed for too long, suffering frequent closures, and believes Feuss understands the danger this creates for Ward 5 residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.