Fire code could shutter Waterloo Warming Center

WATERLOO -- An emergency warming shelter is being shut down for failing to meet fire code regulations.

The Waterloo Warming Center, which opened Jan. 6, at Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center, 1621 E. Fourth St., was informed it needs to have a sprinkler system if it is housing people overnight.

Organizers are searching for a new location and pleading with city officials not to force them out of the current site until a suitable replacement can be found.

Schwartz said the warming center was assured they could keep using the space until Tuesday, the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

“We understand and appreciate the need for fire safety regulations, but we cannot close this location down until a new appropriate location has been secured," said Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz. "The alternative is leaving folks out to freeze to death on our streets.”

Schwartz is part of a coalition of organizations and individuals that opened the center to serve housing-insecure people not eligible for services at the few other shelters in the community.