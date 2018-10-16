WATERLOO — State Rep. Abby Finkenauer, 29, continues to outraise and outspend U.S. Rep. Rod Blum, 63, in the race for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.
Finkenauer’s campaign raised $1.6 million in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. That was more than three times the $469,519 raised by the Blum campaign during the same time, according to reports filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission.
Finkenauer has raised $3.38 million and spent $2.9 million during the entire campaign, according to a new report released Monday. Blum has raised $1.58 million and spent $962,855.
Since July, Finkenauer has spent $1.8 million and Blum $705,687, the report states.
Blum has more cash on hand with $1.27 million for the final month of the campaign, while Finkenauer has $637,833.
Both candidates have received money from political action committees this quarter: Finkenauer’s campaign received $201,987 and Blum’s $132,088.
Blum and Finkenauer, both from Dubuque, are competing in Iowa’s 1st Congressional district race. The election is Nov. 6.
The 1st District race is one of the most watched in the country this year and has been targeted by Democrats as a seat to flip.
Spokesmen for both candidates did not respond to requests for comment.
