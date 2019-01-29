WASHINGTON --- U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer has been named to chair a House subcommittee focusing on rural development, agriculture, trade and entrepreneurship.
Finkenauer, a 1st District freshman Democrat from Dubuque, was named to the post by Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., who is chair of the U.S. House Small Business Committee that includes the subcommittee.
Her appointment means “Iowans literally have a seat at the national table,” Finkenauer said.
“Small towns and rural communities embody many of our nation’s greatest strengths, and the Iowans in these communities deserve every opportunity to raise their families with good-paying jobs and a high quality of life,” Finkenauer said. “I look forward to bringing our Iowa values to the national conversation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
...about which she knows nothing. Oh well, she can always call home to the union hall and ask for pointers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.