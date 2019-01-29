Try 1 month for 99¢
WASHINGTON --- U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer has been named to chair a House subcommittee focusing on rural development, agriculture, trade and entrepreneurship.

Finkenauer, a 1st District freshman Democrat from Dubuque, was named to the post by Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., who is chair of the U.S. House Small Business Committee that includes the subcommittee.

Her appointment means “Iowans literally have a seat at the national table,” Finkenauer said.

“Small towns and rural communities embody many of our nation’s greatest strengths, and the Iowans in these communities deserve every opportunity to raise their families with good-paying jobs and a high quality of life,” Finkenauer said. “I look forward to bringing our Iowa values to the national conversation.”

