Finkenauer talks health care and economic development at Waverly town hall

WAVERLY – U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer fielded questions about heath care and economic development from residents during a town hall forum in Waverly on Saturday.

“We need to make sure every single person in this country has health care, so we have to have an option for folks and one that they can afford,” Finkenauer told a crowd of about 60 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

“The fact that there are GoFundMe pages for people to be able to receive their cancer treatments -- it’s just wrong,” she said.

Finkenauer said she supports a public option where residents can buy into Medicare but still be able to keep the insurance they have if they wish.

“I think it’s one of those things we have to get right right away. I have heard from too many folks already about if you have access but can’t afford it, what’s the point?” she said. “That is why a public option makes so much sense.”

She said one issue is there isn’t competition for the insurance companies, and adding a public option would hold down prices.

One resident expressed concern the economic boom over the last 10 years seems to have bypassed rural areas.