Finkenauer seeks to end ‘loophole’ in Iowa use of federal transportation funds

The DOT has planners, engineers, designers and materials technicians on staff. When local governments swap funds with the DOT, projects can be developed and built more quickly and often at a lower cost, Anderson says.

In exchange for every federal dollar the DOT receives from local jurisdictions, the city or county gets a dollar of state Road Use Tax Fund money, Anderson says. When the DOT spends those federal dollars, it is subject to the same wage and buy-American provisions as if the money was spent by the local government, he said.

STATE RESPONSE

Finkenauer recalls that reasoning from the legislative debate when the state fund-swap program was created.

“I remember one of the arguments was they’d rather have four bridges than one bridge,” Finkenauer said earlier this week. “As I like to say, and as I know many other people would agree with, I’d rather have one bridge that was done with American steel and American labor, and know it’s going to stand the test of time, than four bridges that are going to fall down in 20 years.”

Anderson said the design standards are the same, regardless of whether a fund swap is used.