Finkenauer prioritizing federal investment in rural communities

“This is why we’ve got to get so many things right coming through this pandemic to stimulate growth again,” she said.

Finkenauer, who said she could “talk about infrastructure all day long,” told the groups during a virtual forum Tuesday that she’s looking for federal support for more than updating Mississippi River locks and dams, highways and bridges, and building out broadband. If Iowa is going to grow its communities and economy, it also needs affordable, quality child care and ways to help younger workers with student debt.

The need for child care has risen to a “fever pitch” during the pandemic, Finkenauer said.

“Child care, in particular, is something that really ties into the rural development piece, but also entrepreneurship, because you can’t start a business if you don’t have reliable, quality child care,” she said. It has been a focus of her work on the Rural Development subcommittee of the House Small Business Committee she chairs.

Because of the lack of child care resources, she said, Iowa is losing young people who might take a risk by starting their own businesses.