WASHINGTON --- Rep. Abby Finkenauer announced her appointment to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Finkenauer served on the Iowa House Transportation Committee for three years as a state representative. The committee could hold a prominent position this year, with Republicans and Democrats calling infrastructure investment a top priority.
Finkenauer released the following statement: “I’m honored to serve on the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. I’ve heard from my constituents all across the district who are concerned about Iowa’s crumbling infrastructure. Our small businesses and farms rely on C-minus graded roads to reach consumers. Our neighborhoods and businesses in Cedar Rapids remain vulnerable a decade after the devastating flood. I’m looking forward to working on bipartisan legislation that makes a smart investment in our future and creates good-paying jobs. We can’t afford to talk about the problem any longer – we have to find common ground and get to work.”
