WATERLOO — In less than 50 days Iowans will decide which candidates represent their values.
Abby Finkenauer, Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District seat, and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., sat down for a roundtable discussion Tuesday with veterans from around the district.
About 30 veterans from Waterloo, Dubuque and surrounding counties attended the event at the Union Hall in Waterloo.
Moulton, a Marine veteran who served in Iraq, addressed several of the questions with Finkenauer.
“We’re here to listen,” Finkenauer said. “We want to know ideas or what you’re seeing out there and what we can do better.”
Several veterans asked why they can’t receive VA health care simply by showing their discharge papers.
“The deficiency is so big we don’t have the money,” Moulton said. “The VA has been consistently underfunded, and if you look forward at all the veterans coming home from Iraq and Afghanistan, we don’t have any money to pay for our health care.”
Chiquita Loveless, a U.S. Navy veteran and coordinator for Military and Veteran Student Services at the University of Northern Iowa, asked why more elected officials don’t spend time with the troops.
“Come out there and get a feel for what we do out there,” Loveless said. “I just feel that before you make a decision for myself or any other veteran, you need to have at least walked it, or lived it, or been out there and not just come out and do a photo op.”
Moulton agreed, and said in the military he learned “you don’t really know what’s going on until you get there on the ground.”
“The big thing I’ve learned is you can’t pass great policy unless you’re actually talking to the folks that are living it every day,” Finkenauer said. “It’s important to actually put faces to what needs to get done.”
Many of the veterans talked about the VA being underfunded and the difficulty of making hospital appointments.
“We absolutely need to do more when it comes to mental health care for veterans and everybody across this country,” Finkenauer said, “to really start dealing with PTSD and making sure that funds are there to start addressing the problem.”
After the roundtable Finkenauer answered questions about the Nov. 6 election.
She said she will continue to run her race as she’s been running it.
“The number one thing we have to do in Washington, and I think this is across the board, is to bring some stability back,” Finkenauer said. “Right now there’s so much instability and chaos when it comes to a lot of programs, including veteran programs.”
Finkenauer is running against incumbent Rep. Rod Blum, R-Dubuque. Blum has held the seat since 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Abby,
Tell the POW's among you that you prefer the soldiers who weren't captured, get some Russian help to rig the election, and you're in with the GOP vote, my girl!
Abby stinknower doing a listening tour, is about as worthwhile as Ray Charles critiques on a work of art!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.