CEDAR RAPIDS — Candidates in Iowa’s 1st District have raised more than three-quarters of a million dollars to finance their 2020 campaigns.
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer reported raising $440,911 during the second quarter of the year. The first-term member of Congress started the quarter with $301,904 cash on hand and ended with a balance of $631,173, according to her report.
State Rep. Ashely Hinson, a Marion Republican, raised $337,553, according to her Federal Election Commission report for the April-through-June quarter. Nearly 94 percent of the donations came from Iowans, she said.
Hinson ended her first quarter of fundraising with $299,837 cash on hand.
Thomas Hansen, a Decorah Republican, reported contributions of $392 and cash on hand of $18.
No information was available on Republican Darren White of Bellevue.
Campaign finance reports may be found at www.fec.gov.
