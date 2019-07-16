{{featured_button_text}}
Abby Finkenauer NEW mug

Abby Finkenauer

CEDAR RAPIDS — Candidates in Iowa’s 1st District have raised more than three-quarters of a million dollars to finance their 2020 campaigns.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer reported raising $440,911 during the second quarter of the year. The first-term member of Congress started the quarter with $301,904 cash on hand and ended with a balance of $631,173, according to her report.

State Rep. Ashely Hinson, a Marion Republican, raised $337,553, according to her Federal Election Commission report for the April-through-June quarter. Nearly 94 percent of the donations came from Iowans, she said.

Hinson ended her first quarter of fundraising with $299,837 cash on hand.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Thomas Hansen, a Decorah Republican, reported contributions of $392 and cash on hand of $18.

No information was available on Republican Darren White of Bellevue.

Campaign finance reports may be found at www.fec.gov.

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments