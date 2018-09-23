WATERLOO — Democrats are getting excited about Iowa’s First Congressional District which is one of the most watched campaigns in 2018.
State Representative and Democratic candidate for the First District Abby Finkenauer, 29, spoke to more than 70 supporters at the Historic Sky Room in Waterloo’s Black’s Building Sunday night.
She is running against Rep. Rod Blum, who has been called the most vulnerable incumbent this election season.
2018 comes down to values, Finkenuaer said.
“That’s why I have so much hope,” she said the excited crowd. “I think it’s about time we talk about hope again.”
Hope hasn’t been talked about much since 2008, Finkenauer said.
“We are not a state or a country that grows from fear and division; we grow from hope,” Finkenauer said. “It’s about hope and the idea that, god forbid, you get sick and you don’t have to file for bankruptcy.”
Farmers shouldn’t have to be “waking up every single morning right now and worrying about your future because of a trade war started on Twitter by this administration,” Finkenauer said.
Finkenauer thanked her supporters for knocking on doors throughout the district.
“Those are good reasons why we have now made Rod Blum the number one most vulnerable incumbent in the country,” she said. “We can’t let up. We have 44 days to go.”
She also talked about the importance of down-ballot races in the Iowa State House of Representatives, endorsing Dave Williams who is running against Rep. Walt Rogers for the 60th Iowa House District.
“We also have to take back that State House and that Governor’s Mansion,” Finkenauer said. “We have Dave Williams here tonight who we’ve got to get elected. He’s one of the six to eight flippable State House seats within this congressional district.”
During the event Rep. Denny Heck D-Washington spoke to the crowd and endorsed Finkenauer.
“Democrats won’t get the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives if Abby Finkenauer doesn’t get elected,” Heck said. “This is one of the most important races in the country.”
Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives to become the majority party.
“She will arrive knowing what she needs to do. She has legislative muscle memory,” Heck said. “She’s proven that she knows how to mount a successful campaign.”
Heck said Finkenauer was one his top three favorite candidates and called her “high caliber.”
The crowd present seemed to agree with that sentiment, and gave Finkeauer a standing ovation after her speech.
After the event Finkenauer spoke with The Courier in response to new allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Nominee Bret Kavanaugh.
“The Supreme Court is a lifetime appointment, these are folks that are charged with defending our constitution and we better do our due diligence,” Finkenauer said. “Looking into everything and making sure that we’re taking time with this and doing it right.”
