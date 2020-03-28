Finkenauer calls on Reynolds to issue stay-at-home order

DES MOINES -- An Iowa congresswoman is calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide shelter-at-home order as a precaution to protect Iowans and essential workers.

After consulting with medical professionals, “especially those in the Dubuque area where we saw the first tragic passing of a coronavirus patient,” 1st District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer asked Reynolds to issue a statewide shelter-at-home order.

Since then, two more Iowa deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, with 235 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

Reynolds has repeatedly said such an order is not out of the question but not yet necessary. She and state public health officials are in daily communication with community officials “to talk them through why we do not think it is necessary to issue a shelter-in-place at this point.”

Reynolds has cited advice from the Iowa Department of Public health that “sheltering in place for two or three weeks will not cause the coronavirus to go away.”