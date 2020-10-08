Finkenauer calls for more pandemic relief now, not after election

Rep. Abby Finkenauer hopes President Donald Trump is serious about taking up pandemic relief ahead of the Nov. 3 election but wants to go further than he indicated in a series of social media posts Wednesday.

The 1st District congresswoman was “disappointed and frustrated” when Trump said Tuesday he was abandoning negotiations on pandemic relief until after the election.

“The idea that folks are not going to be able to get relief before the holidays, before going into the winter, is incomprehensible to me,” Finkenauer told the Greater Des Moines Partnership during a virtual forum Wednesday. “I don’t care what party that is, anybody just throwing up their hands and saying, we’re not going to talk about this until after the election. It’s just disrespectful.”

Trump on Wednesday walked back his comments, calling for $1,200 stimulus checks and new aid for airlines and other businesses hard hit by the pandemic.

That doesn’t go far enough, Finkenauer said.

Congressional COVID-19 relief packages have helped, but more aid is needed for farmers, the unemployed, small businesses, hospitals, schools and local governments, she said.