WATERLOO -- Recently elected Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, is bringing a West Union man with her as a guest to the State of The Union address Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Jesse Wegner, president of the Iowa Association of Farm Service Agency County Office Employees, will join Finkenauer, 30, at the Capitol during President Donald Trump's speech. Farm Service Agency employees are under the U.S. Department of Agriculture and all of the county offices were closed during the shutdown.
Wegner called Finkenauer during the recent government shutdown, which began Dec. 22, to tell her the stories of FSA employees who were affected by it.
“The dysfunction that we’ve seen in Washington, D.C., needs to stop. The livelihoods of hard-working Iowans like Jesse should never be used as bargaining chips,” said Finkenauer in a news release. “There were single parents struggling to find child care and a new mom worried about her maternity leave."
Trump and the Republican-led Senate came to an agreement with the Democratic-led House of Representatives to open the government on Jan. 25 for three weeks to negotiate border security and a possible wall.
"These government employees all wanted to get back to work because they love their jobs. They love helping farmers and farming communities because these are their communities — our communities," said Finkenauer. "I look forward to highlighting their stories over the coming days so that Congress and the President ensure this never happens again.”
Finkenauer defeated former Rep. Rod Blum in 2018 November election for Iowa's 1st Congressional district. She and Rep. Cindy Axne are Iowa's first female congressional representatives.
