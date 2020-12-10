Finkenauer bids farewell to Congress

CEDAR RAPIDS — In her farewell to Congress, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer paid tribute Wednesday to her family — despite their doubts about her decision to seek elected office — and the voters in Iowa’s 1st District “for giving me the honor to serve.”

Finkenauer, a Democrat who was defeated by Republican Ashley Hinson in her bid for a second term, also hinted that she’s not done with public service. There has been speculation she will land a spot, including perhaps secretary of labor, in the incoming Biden administration.

Finkenauer said she followed the example of her firefighter grandfather who “just showed up and he helped people and he did his job.”

“That is what I have tried to do here every single day, both in Congress and in my four years in the Statehouse in Iowa,” she said in the House floor remarks.

“It is what I will continue to do in whatever I do next,” she said without offering specifics.

Her husband, Daniel Wasta, later added his own praise and suggested there’s more to come.

“Abby and her team got more done in two years than most members do in a career,” he said on Twitter. “You’d be wise not to underestimate her.”

