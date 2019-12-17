WASHINGTON (AP) — On the eve of an historic vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, announced Tuesday she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Finkenauer, who represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, referred to the oath she took in January as she was sworn into office as guiding her decision. She announced support for both articles of impeachment to “honor my duty to defend our Constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest levels.”
“I have always supported Congress and our House committees in defending our democracy and Constitution. The impeachment inquiry requested today is needed to continue that work. It’s imperative we stand up for our country and hold those accountable who hurt our democracy,” Finkenauer said.
Democrats Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd District and Dave Loebsack of Iowa’s 2nd District also announced they will vote to impeach.
“When I took the oath of office, I swore to protect the Constitution and our democracy. After carefully reviewing the evidence presented from the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, it’s clear the President abused his power by using $400 million in taxpayer money for his own personal, political gain and obstructed Congress by ordering his administration to refuse to testify or provide subpoenaed documents.
“That’s why today, I am announcing my support for the articles of impeachment,” Axne said in a statement.
Finkenauer and Axne both won seats in 2018 previously held by Republicans. Trump won both districts in 2016. Loebsack has represented Iowa’s 2nd District since 2007 and plans to retire at the end of this session.
You have free articles remaining.
Said Loebsack: “I did not come to Congress to impeach a president. But to ensure our democracy is not permanently weakened, there is no other option but to support the articles of impeachment that the Judiciary Committee has presented to the full House of Representatives.”
One by one on Tuesday, centrist Democratic lawmakers, including many first-term freshmen who built the House majority and could risk their re-election in districts where the president is popular, announced they would vote to impeach.
Trump would be just the third U.S. president to be impeached.
Trump is on track to be formally charged by a House majority on Wednesday. Lawmakers were scheduled to convene at 8 a.m. CST with final votes anticipated by early evening.
No Republicans have indicated they will support the the two articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, setting up a close-to-party-line vote.
Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King, a staunch defender of the president, has long made it clear he’ll vote against impeachment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.