CEDAR FALLS — With an eye toward efficiency, collaborative work spaces and meeting the needs of today’s police and firefighters, the new Cedar Falls Public Safety Building is nearing completion.
Located near the corner of Greenhill and Main streets, workers Tuesday were inside the 32,000-square-foot combined police and fire building, scurrying as they painted, wired and installed doors and other finishing touches. A public viewing and ribbon cutting is planned June 24, with a slow move-in taking place over the following couple of weeks. Officials expect to be fully moved in sometime after the Fourth of July.
The building makes use of the old fire station that once sat there, as well as greatly expanded space for training, crime lab, dormitories for firefighters, offices for police officers and support staff, bays for vehicles, lockers and interview rooms, a workout area in the basement along with evidence lockers and an armory. It is the city’s first building to house both the fire and police departments.
The building will house 75 public safety employees. Right now 50 are assigned to the police department and 25 are assigned to the fire department. There 42 certified public safety officers working in the police department and eight PSOs in the fire department.
The space allows they to work alongside one another, and allows officers trained for both fire and police to do separate tasks without having to move from one building to another.
“If all the police are busy and they’re out on calls, and you come in with a family matter you need to discuss, one of our PSOs who’s working fire can come to the front,” said Assistant Police Chief Craig Berte. “Our PSOs that are in the fire division will be the first people that can come help.”
A welcoming lobby was being put together during a tour Tuesday where the public can come anytime to report a problem. An employee at the lobby desk can see monitors showing scenes from all around town, including at College Hill.
“We’re putting up four to six 40-inch monitors now,” Berte said. The video technology allows the camera to zoom in on a person’s face clearly enough to identify them.
“It’ll track you,” said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson.
Such cameras and monitors are placed throughout the building.
Off the lobby is a large break room, police leadership offices and a huge bay area for fire vehicles.
The building is the next step in the city’s effort to integrate its fire and police departments into one public safety department.
You have free articles remaining.
Departments around the United States are looking at same style of public safety department as Cedar Falls, said Fire Chief John Bostwick.
“Because everybody’s running out of money,” Bostwick said.
In April 2015 the City Council approved the public safety officer model, over objections from some residents and the firefighters union.
“There’s just so many advantages to the citizen,” Olson said. The city is able to have more people at a fire scene within five minutes of getting a call.
“We’ve seen so much progress in the last two years,” Olson said. “Every year that goes by people get more and more skilled.”
Overall the building will end up costing between $10 million and $11 million, Olson said. The capital improvements program estimated the project to cost $10.2 million.
“We’re running under budget,” Olson said. So far the the city has spent $8 million on the building with more bills expected.
Cedar Falls had a unique way to fund the new building.
“No bond, no referendum, no increases in taxes,” Olson said. For about six years excess funds from other departments have been stashed to pay for construction. “So we’re able to pay for this with savings we’ve had in our budgets.”
The project also benefited from gaming grants.
The Fire Station at the 18th Street and Main Street intersection will remain open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.