Find your polling place for Tuesday's election

WATERLOO — Voters can find their polling place in Tuesday’s election by visiting the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at
sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx. Polling places for Black Hawk County residents are listed below: Cedar Falls precincts
Ward 1, Precinct 1: Eagles Club, East Entrance 2125 W. Lone Tree Road
Ward 1, Precinct 2: St. John Lutheran Church, Upper Level, 715 College St.
Ward 1, Precinct 3: City Hall, Council Chambers Lobby, 220 Clay St.
Ward 2, Precinct 1: UNI Gilchrist Hall, 2700 Campus St.
Ward 2, Precinct 2: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road
Ward 2, Precinct 3: Prairie Lakes Church, 1907 Viking Road
Ward 3, Precinct 1: Thunder Ridge Court, Lower Level, 2302 W. First St.
Ward 3, Precinct 2: Cedar Falls Christian Church, 2727 W. Fourth St.
Ward 3, Precinct 3: United Church of Christ, 9204 University Ave.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Hearst Center, Upper Level, 304 Seerley Blvd.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, Lower Level, 2015 Rainbow Drive
Ward 4, Precinct 3: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 3220 Terrace Drive
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive
Ward 5, Precinct 2: Orchard Hill Church, South Entrance, Door E, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive
Ward 5, Precinct 3: Candeo Church, 1405 Greenhill Road
Waterloo precincts
Ward 1, Precinct 1: YMCA, Main Entrance, Multipurpose Room, 669 S. Hackett Road
Ward 1, Precinct 2: ISU Extension, ISU Room, 3420 University Ave.
Ward 1, Precinct 3: First Baptist Church, 1200 W. Fourth St.
Ward 1, Precinct 4: Celebration Church, 745 April St.
Ward 1, Precinct 5: Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, 1307 W. Ridgeway Ave.
Ward 1, Precinct 6: Heartland Vineyard, 3211 Titan Trail
Ward 2, Precinct 1: Central Christian Church, Main Entrance, Upper Level, 3475 Kimball Ave.
Ward 2, Precinct 2: Grace Baptist Church, 3820 Hammond Ave.
Ward 2, Precinct 3: Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, Lower Level, 1604 Hammond Ave.
Ward 2, Precinct 4: Crossroads Community Church, 3622 Hammond Ave.
Ward 2, Precinct 5: Hawkeye Community College, Tama Hall, 1501 E. Orange Road
Ward 2, Precinct 6: Landmark Commons, 1400 Maxhelen Blvd.
Ward 3, Precinct 1: ISU Extension, Conference Room A, 3420 University Ave.
Ward 3, Precinct 2: River’s Edge Christian Church, 1247 Cedar Bend St.
Ward 3, Precinct 3: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.
Ward 3, Precinct 4: Impact Church of Hope, 710 Broadway St.
Ward 3, Precinct 5: Our Saviors Lutheran Church, East Entrance, 420 Harwood
Ward 3, Precinct 6: Cedar Valley Sportsplex, Multipurpose Room, 300 Jefferson St.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Rear Entrance, 501 E. Donald St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Waterloo City Hall, Second Floor, 715 Mulberry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 3: Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St.
Ward 4, Precinct 4: Linden Methodist Church, Lower Level, Parking Lot Entrance, 301 Butler Ave.
Ward 4, Precinct 5: Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St.
Ward 4, Precinct 6: Pinecrest, Room 220, 1407 Independence Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Cedar Valley Sportsplex, Multipurpose Room, 300 Jefferson St.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, North Entrance, 1122 W. 11th St.
Ward 5, Precinct 3: Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 4: Mercy One, Main Lobby, 2055 Kimball Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 5: Zion Lutheran Church, Lower Level, 810 Kimball Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 6: Cedar Valley Church, Lower Level, 3520 Ansborough Ave.
Black Hawk County precincts
Barclay/Bennington/Lester Townships and Dunkerton: Dunkerton Community Hall, 115 W. Main St., Dunkerton
Big Creek/Spring Creek Townships and La Porte City: Union High School, 200 Adams St., La Porte City
Black Hawk/Cedar Falls/Lincoln Townships: Zion Lutheran Church, 5831 Grundy Road, Hudson
Cedar/Poyner 2 Townships and Gilbertville: American Legion, South Entrance, 1110 Sixth St., Gilbertville
Eagle/Orange Townships: St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Church, 1435 E. Eagle Road
Evansdale Ward 1: Evansdale City Hall, 123 N. Evans Road
Evansdale Ward 2: Community Response Center, 911 Evans Road
Evansdale Ward 3: Prince of Peace Church, 4031 Lafayette Road
Evansdale Ward 4: Community Response Center, 911 Evans Road
Hudson: Hudson Community Center, 525 N. Jefferson St.
Mt. Vernon Township: Black Hawk County Conservation, Lower Level, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo
Poyner 1/East Waterloo/Fox Townships and Raymond and Jesup: Raymond City Hall, 101 First St.
Union/Washington Township and Janesville: Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road
PHOTOS: Former President Trump rallies in Sioux City
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport on Thursday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Brenna Bird, candidate for Iowa Attorney General, gives a speech during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Matthew Whitaker, former acting United States Attorney General, gives a speech during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Matthew Whitaker, former acting United States Attorney General, walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) waves to a crowd as she walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Mikael Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, Inc., greets supporters before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Mikael Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, Inc., greets supporters before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Chuck Grassley walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Chuck Grassley walks on stage to speak at a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kim Reynolds walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Former President Donald Trump speaks in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley during a political rally at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Attendees listen to former President Donald Trump speak during a rally where he endorses Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as before his speech during a rally where he endorses Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally where he endorses Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally where he endorses Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Chuck Grassley is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Sen. Chuck Grassley is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at a rally in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at a rally in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Kevin Reynolds, husband of Gov. Kim Reynolds, stands at the behest former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump speaks in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kim Reynolds shakes hands with former Iowa Rep. Jeff Kaufmann after Reynolds spoke on stage with former President Donald Trump while Trump rallies for support at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kim Reynolds is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kim Reynolds is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
