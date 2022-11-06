 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Find your polling place for Tuesday's election

vote clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK IMAGE

WATERLOO — Voters can find their polling place in Tuesday’s election by visiting the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx. Polling places for Black Hawk County residents are listed below:

Cedar Falls precincts

Ward 1, Precinct 1: Eagles Club, East Entrance 2125 W. Lone Tree Road

Ward 1, Precinct 2: St. John Lutheran Church, Upper Level, 715 College St.

Ward 1, Precinct 3: City Hall, Council Chambers Lobby, 220 Clay St.

Ward 2, Precinct 1: UNI Gilchrist Hall, 2700 Campus St.

Ward 2, Precinct 2: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road

Ward 2, Precinct 3: Prairie Lakes Church, 1907 Viking Road

Ward 3, Precinct 1: Thunder Ridge Court, Lower Level, 2302 W. First St.

Ward 3, Precinct 2: Cedar Falls Christian Church, 2727 W. Fourth St.

Ward 3, Precinct 3: United Church of Christ, 9204 University Ave.

Ward 4, Precinct 1: Hearst Center, Upper Level, 304 Seerley Blvd.

Ward 4, Precinct 2: Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, Lower Level, 2015 Rainbow Drive

Ward 4, Precinct 3: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 3220 Terrace Drive

Ward 5, Precinct 1: Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive

Ward 5, Precinct 2: Orchard Hill Church, South Entrance, Door E, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive

Ward 5, Precinct 3: Candeo Church, 1405 Greenhill Road

Waterloo precincts

Ward 1, Precinct 1: YMCA, Main Entrance, Multipurpose Room, 669 S. Hackett Road

Ward 1, Precinct 2: ISU Extension, ISU Room, 3420 University Ave.

Ward 1, Precinct 3: First Baptist Church, 1200 W. Fourth St.

Ward 1, Precinct 4: Celebration Church, 745 April St.

Ward 1, Precinct 5: Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, 1307 W. Ridgeway Ave.

Ward 1, Precinct 6: Heartland Vineyard, 3211 Titan Trail

Ward 2, Precinct 1: Central Christian Church, Main Entrance, Upper Level, 3475 Kimball Ave.

Ward 2, Precinct 2: Grace Baptist Church, 3820 Hammond Ave.

Ward 2, Precinct 3: Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, Lower Level, 1604 Hammond Ave.

Ward 2, Precinct 4: Crossroads Community Church, 3622 Hammond Ave.

Ward 2, Precinct 5: Hawkeye Community College, Tama Hall, 1501 E. Orange Road

Ward 2, Precinct 6: Landmark Commons, 1400 Maxhelen Blvd.

Ward 3, Precinct 1: ISU Extension, Conference Room A, 3420 University Ave.

Ward 3, Precinct 2: River’s Edge Christian Church, 1247 Cedar Bend St.

Ward 3, Precinct 3: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.

Ward 3, Precinct 4: Impact Church of Hope, 710 Broadway St.

Ward 3, Precinct 5: Our Saviors Lutheran Church, East Entrance, 420 Harwood

Ward 3, Precinct 6: Cedar Valley Sportsplex, Multipurpose Room, 300 Jefferson St.

Ward 4, Precinct 1: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Rear Entrance, 501 E. Donald St.

Ward 4, Precinct 2: Waterloo City Hall, Second Floor, 715 Mulberry St.

Ward 4, Precinct 3: Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St.

Ward 4, Precinct 4: Linden Methodist Church, Lower Level, Parking Lot Entrance, 301 Butler Ave.

Ward 4, Precinct 5: Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St.

Ward 4, Precinct 6: Pinecrest, Room 220, 1407 Independence Ave.

Ward 5, Precinct 1: Cedar Valley Sportsplex, Multipurpose Room, 300 Jefferson St.

Ward 5, Precinct 2: St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, North Entrance, 1122 W. 11th St.

Ward 5, Precinct 3: Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave.

Ward 5, Precinct 4: Mercy One, Main Lobby, 2055 Kimball Ave.

Ward 5, Precinct 5: Zion Lutheran Church, Lower Level, 810 Kimball Ave.

Ward 5, Precinct 6: Cedar Valley Church, Lower Level, 3520 Ansborough Ave.

Black Hawk County precincts

Barclay/Bennington/Lester Townships and Dunkerton: Dunkerton Community Hall, 115 W. Main St., Dunkerton

Big Creek/Spring Creek Townships and La Porte City: Union High School, 200 Adams St., La Porte City

Black Hawk/Cedar Falls/Lincoln Townships: Zion Lutheran Church, 5831 Grundy Road, Hudson

Cedar/Poyner 2 Townships and Gilbertville: American Legion, South Entrance, 1110 Sixth St., Gilbertville

Eagle/Orange Townships: St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Church, 1435 E. Eagle Road

Evansdale Ward 1: Evansdale City Hall, 123 N. Evans Road

Evansdale Ward 2: Community Response Center, 911 Evans Road

Evansdale Ward 3: Prince of Peace Church, 4031 Lafayette Road

Evansdale Ward 4: Community Response Center, 911 Evans Road

Hudson: Hudson Community Center, 525 N. Jefferson St.

Mt. Vernon Township: Black Hawk County Conservation, Lower Level, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo

Poyner 1/East Waterloo/Fox Townships and Raymond and Jesup: Raymond City Hall, 101 First St.

Union/Washington Township and Janesville: Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road

