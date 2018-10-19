DAVENPORT — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell will meet for a third and final televised debate Sunday morning, providing Iowans one more chance to get a side-by-side look at the top two candidates before the Nov. 6 election.
Their debate, hosted by KWQC-TV6, the Quad-City Times and Cedar Rapids-based station KCRG-TV, will be broadcast live at 8 a.m. from KWQC’s studio and be live-streamed over the internet on qctimes.com and kwqc.com.
There will not be a live audience for the debate.
The head-to-head match-up comes as the candidates are locked in a highly competitive race for the state’s chief executive post. Earlier debates have focused on the candidates’ different positions over health care management, the state of the economy, tax structure and education spending. They have also offered Hubbell and Reynolds opportunities to take shots at one another onstage in front of a broad audience.
During the last two debates, both candidates gave new life to negative campaign advertisements that have been aired repeatedly in recent months. Hubbell has mostly stuck to criticizing Reynolds over the state’s privately managed Medicaid system, which he frequently refers to as a “disaster.” Reynolds, meanwhile, has gone after Hubbell for publicly releasing only one year of incomplete tax returns, questioning what the wealthy retired business executive “has to hide.”
They also have argued over abortion policy, medical marijuana regulations and what role the governor should play amid an ongoing trade war with China, which a University of Iowa report estimates could cost the state as much as $2 billion in lost economic activity.
Reynolds, who previously served as Iowa’s lieutenant governor, is seeking election to the top executive post for the first time. She was appointed to the position in May 2017 after former Gov. Terry Branstad was tapped by President Donald Trump’s administration to become U.S. ambassador to China. Hubbell, a former CEO of the Younkers retail chain and member of a prominent Iowa family, has never held elected office.
With the election less than three weeks away, the most recent polls predict a tight race. Last month, a survey conducted by Selzer & Company for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom had Hubbell leading Reynolds by 2 percentage points, a figure that fell within the poll’s margin of error. Libertarian candidate Jake Porter came in at 7 percent.
Porter, the Libertarian, has not been allowed to participate in any of the three televised debates. He is scheduled to speak publicly in the Quad-Cities on Sunday afternoon in response to his exclusion, according to his campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.