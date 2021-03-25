Final approved budget by Waterloo City Council includes tax increase for residential, commercial property owners

WATERLOO — The Waterloo City Council approved the city's final budget for the upcoming fiscal year on a 6-1 vote Thursday, with Councilman Pat Morrissey the lone dissenter.
The approved general fund tax rate is $18.63 per $1,000 of taxable property value. This amounts to a 3.49% tax increase for residential property owners and a 1.04% tax hike for industrial and commercial property owners. A change in the state rollback formula accounts for the majority of the residential increase, said Michelle Weidner, city chief financial officer.
Residential homeowners will pay $35.43 more in property taxes per $100,000 of assessed value, according to Weidner's calculations. That compares with an increase of $16.78 from last fiscal year to the current one.
The total general fund budget is $36.4 million, a nearly $383,800 increase from the current fiscal year, or 1.07%.
The budget includes hiring delays of 120 days or longer for open city staff positions. The measure will go into effect July 1, but could affect positions that become vacant earlier if hiring is not underway. The delays are expected to save more than $586,000.
Police and fire services take up 62% of property tax revenue in Waterloo, Weidner said, and about 80% of the general fund. Public safety — including police and fire — will see a 3.87% increase in tax levy funds. That amounts to a nearly $1.3 million increase from the current fiscal year.
The more than $78,000 earmarked to replace the existing griffin logo on police uniforms was taken out of the final budget, according to city documents.
Several residents Thursday told the council they did not support money being used for griffin replacement. The cost of replacing the logo on guns, uniforms, vehicles and other items is expected to total more than $150,000, according to police department estimates.
The next largest area of the general fund budget, culture and recreation, will get a 3.54% increase -- more than $228,000. The money supports attractions like the public library, Grout Museum, Waterloo Center for the Arts, SportsPlex and Young Arena.
The budget includes more than $176,000 for a new chief of staff position to support the mayor. Some residents who attended the meeting in person at the Waterloo Center for the Arts spoke out against creating the post, noting past mayors did their jobs without the administrative help. Others asked if the mayor would transition to part-time status, and why the chief of staff was prioritized over other needed jobs in the city. The new budget eliminates a garage mechanic position that would cost more than $97,000.
Mayor Quentin Hart and Councilwoman Sharon Juon defended the need for the position. Juon said local government has become "so complex" in recent years that it is "impossible to ask one person to understand all of it."
Hart thanked council members Dave Boesen and Juon for personally asking him about the request "instead of going to social media and misguiding people about the true intentions of what was being proposed." Councilwoman Margaret Klein posted on Facebook Tuesday that she was "shocked" at the mayor's request to hire the chief of staff.
"This council has not had a single work session on it," Klein said Thursday. "That's a lot of money for hiring somebody brand new that we haven’t had a chance to discuss."
The job was not "something that just came up overnight," Hart said.
Morrissey called spending money on the position "irresponsible." He said officials and the public should have been more involved, adding that the chief of staff is another step to diminish the power of the City Council.
Morrissey introduced an amendment to cut $211,000 from the mayor's budget — including the chief of staff. He also wanted to remove $94,500 from the police budget, $89,000 from the fire budget and add expected stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan, among other measures. His proposal received no support.
The final approval of the budget came before the state's March 31 deadline. If city budgets are not certified by that date, municipalities risk getting their tax rates set at the same amount as the current fiscal year.
The tax levy falls below the original budget published by the city, which called for a $19.25 tax rate per $1,000 of taxable valuable. That amounted to a 6.9% increase for residential property owners and a 4.37% increase for commercial and industrial property owners.