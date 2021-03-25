Final approved budget by Waterloo City Council includes tax increase for residential, commercial property owners

The more than $78,000 earmarked to replace the existing griffin logo on police uniforms was taken out of the final budget, according to city documents.

Several residents Thursday told the council they did not support money being used for griffin replacement. The cost of replacing the logo on guns, uniforms, vehicles and other items is expected to total more than $150,000, according to police department estimates.

The next largest area of the general fund budget, culture and recreation, will get a 3.54% increase -- more than $228,000. The money supports attractions like the public library, Grout Museum, Waterloo Center for the Arts, SportsPlex and Young Arena.

The budget includes more than $176,000 for a new chief of staff position to support the mayor. Some residents who attended the meeting in person at the Waterloo Center for the Arts spoke out against creating the post, noting past mayors did their jobs without the administrative help. Others asked if the mayor would transition to part-time status, and why the chief of staff was prioritized over other needed jobs in the city. The new budget eliminates a garage mechanic position that would cost more than $97,000.