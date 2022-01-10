Fifth and Sixth streets may become two-ways; roundabout could come to Six Corners

WATERLOO -- A study proposing returning downtown Waterloo's two one-way streets to two-way, as well as making the Six Corners intersection into a roundabout, could come to the council as early as February.

The discussion was first brought up as an off-agenda item at this month's Technical Review Committee on Jan. 4, when Mark Durbahn with AECOM -- the city's consultant on the proposed project -- presented the preliminary designs for returning Fifth and Sixth streets to two-way traffic.

The Waterloo City Council in December 2020 approved an $89,000 study to look at the possible impact of reworking traffic on Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets. The designs will formally be presented to city council on Feb. 18. A meeting with key stakeholders was planned for either late January or early next month, according to minutes from the meeting.

Besides returning the two streets to two-way traffic, the street designs would also include bicycle paths and a roundabout at the city's Six Corners area in the West-Central neighborhood. The streets at that intersection include West Fourth Street, and Kimball, Campbell and Williston avenues before it becomes West Fifth Street.

Durbahn said the roundabout at Six Corners would help that intersection go from Level of Service C, or a "stable flow" of traffic, to Level of Service A, or an intersection with "free flow" of traffic, with motorists having "complete mobility between lanes," according to the Highway Capacity Manual.

He also noted the design would still allow for large trucks through the roundabout, though semi tractor-trailers would be unable to turn from westbound Fifth Street to eastbound Fourth Street.

Returning Fifth and Sixth streets to two-way traffic has been talked about on and off for years, particularly because the two streets and their intersections have been prone to higher numbers of crashes.

In 2016, the city got a $484,000 traffic safety grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation after 109 crashes were reported to police on those two streets between 2012 and 2015. Nearly half were caused by someone turning left from the middle lane, including a deadly accident at West Sixth and Commercial streets in March 2014.

While the council agreed to the grant, they also heard from downtown business owners about changing the streets back to two-way traffic. Councilors Steve Schmitt and Pat Morrissey also agreed it would benefit the city, with Morrissey saying it was "a concept that is more friendly to downtown businesses and more friendly to a walkable, bike-able community."

Fifth and Sixth streets, as presently configured, were part of several "one-way couplets" conceived in the 1980s when the Waterloo-Cedar Falls highway and street system was rebuilt under the interstate highway substitution program, according to a previous Courier article. Fifth and Sixth were designed to facilitate traffic between the Six Corners and Waterloo's northeast industrial area, where Tyson Fresh Meats and Deere's East Donald Street tractor assembly plant are located.

Downtown Waterloo once had more one-way streets: Lafayette and Sycamore streets were changed from one-way to two-way traffic in 2004 at the urging of Vandewalle and Associates, a consulting firm that said the one-way configurations were detrimental to downtown redevelopment efforts.

Commercial and Jefferson streets through downtown were converted back to two-way traffic in the mid-1980s when traffic volumes fell.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.