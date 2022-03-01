Fewer seats, reservations needed as Maple Syrup Fest comes back for 2022

CEDAR FALLS — The Maple Syrup Festival, held each year in early March, was as popular and well-attended in 2020 as it had been in previous years, with patrons standing in long lines, cramming side-by-side inside Hartman Reserve Nature Center and eating pancakes topped with the surrounding trees’ sweet, sticky syrup.

“It was a real nice one, too,” said Connie Svoboda, development coordinator for Hartman Reserve. “Then, a week later, everybody shut down.”

COVID-19 had come to Iowa, and the Maple Syrup Fest — which usually attracts well over 2,000 people and is one of Black Hawk County Conservation’s biggest fundraisers — would have to pivot a year later in 2021.

Svoboda, who plans the fundraiser, said that meant outdoor demonstrations like tapping the trees, appointment-only times to see the process of turning the sap into syrup inside the Sugar Shack, or virtual ones, such as her “Cooking with Connie” syrup recipe videos.

The time off wasn’t all bad: Hartman Reserve staff had time to catch up on exhibits and other projects, and a record number of people took to the trails, went camping or participated in Hartman programs — a 35% jump, Svoboda said.

But people kept asking about Maple Syrup Fest.

“It’s such a great community event,” Svoboda said. “People love to come for the theater of it — the throwing of the pancakes — and all-you-can-eat pancakes, it’s hard to turn that down. For me, it’s mostly (that) you walk into a room full of smiles, and I love that.”

Tickets can be bought online at HartmanReserve.org for reserved times, which include Friday evening as well as Saturday and Sunday morning. Some time slots are already full as of this writing, including Saturday at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.