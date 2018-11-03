DES MOINES — Despite a new state law that shortened the window for early voting, Iowa is on pace to match or exceed the number of early votes cast in 2014, the most recent nonpresidential election.
With the same number of early votes but 11 fewer days to process them, some county election officials say staffs are stressed, while others say the impact has been negligible.
One piece of the election law passed in 2017 by the Republican-controlled Legislature reduced the early voting period from 40 days to 29 days.
Tuesday will be the first general election since that law was passed. Roughly the same number of early votes have been cast, either by absentee ballot or in-person at auditors offices and satellite locations, as in the 2014 midterms.
“It’s being felt in my office for sure,” said Eric Van Lancker, auditor and elections commissioner for Clinton County in eastern Iowa. “As I kind of predicted would happen, what we’re seeing here in Clinton County is we’re dealing with the same amount of absentee voters, just in a shorter amount of time.”
Van Lancker said in-person early voting has remained strong, so his office is seeing roughly 100 in-person voters daily, an increase of about 20 per day over 2014, he said.
“In the office, we’ve definitely felt it working the counter with voters,” Van Lancker said. “It’s added stress on the staff.”
He did not hire additional staff for this year’s elections, but will consider doing so in 2020 for the presidential election.
Travis Weipert, Johnson County Auditor and president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, said his staff also is feeling the effect. Johnson County voters already have surpassed early voter turnout from 2014.
“That’s why I ask people to be patient with our poll workers. We’re trying to get people through as quickly as possible,” Weipert said.
Other county auditors have been able to spread the additional workload; some hired help.
“We hired additional staff that we normally would have for a midterm election,” said Jamie Fitzgerald, auditor for Polk County, the state’s most populous. “That’s something we planned for early on, knowing you’re going to get X (number of) early votes in a shorter window.”
And not all counties are seeing an increase. Auditors in Scott and Black Hawk counties, for example, said early voting numbers are projected to be down. Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said he thinks the tighter window may be contributing to the lower numbers.
“We’re looking like we probably won’t reach the same level that we had four years ago. We’re going to fall short of that,” Veeder said. “I can’t do anything but give you my best guess, but it would appear to me that the shortened window had something to do with it.”
True impact
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the true impact of the shortened early voting period will not be known until after the election.
Pate, a Republican, initiated the legislation that ultimately contained the shortened early voting period, but that element was not his recommendation; it was added later by Republican legislators.
“I’m not sure we have an answer yet on that. We’re going to have to wait and give it some time to work itself through,” Pate said. “That and the straight-ticket issues, those are both issues that you’re going to have to give it time to watch it, to see what it really does for an impact.”
Fitzgerald said the shorter timeframe has forced campaigns to rework their early voting strategies. Campaigns like to secure early votes because it locks in the vote rather than waiting for Election Day. Early voting has played an increasing role in campaign strategy over the past decade.
Iowa Democrats in 2018 already have surpassed their 2014 early vote totals with three days yet to tally. Democrats have held more than 50 early voting events, a state party spokeswoman said.
Iowa Republicans are roughly on pace to post a similar early vote total as four years ago, GOP officials said.
Elections officials and political scientists say early voting numbers cannot predict an election’s outcomes, but can help indicate voter interest.
“I think it tells us that the interest is high, potentially higher than it was in 2014,” said Christopher Larimer, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa. “And I think it tells us that turnout potentially could be up overall compared to the last midterm election. Beyond that, it’s hard to know.”
Mitchell Schmidt of The Gazette in Cedar Rapids contributed to this report.
