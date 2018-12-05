DES MOINES — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has notified Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office her appeal for disaster assistance for tornado victims in Marshall and Polk counties has been denied.
In August, Reynolds requested federal Individual Assistance Program be made available to residents and businesses affected by tornadoes July 19. FEMA denied the request, which Reynolds appealed but was again rejected by FEMA, saying the storm impact was not severe or widespread enough for individual assistance.
President Donald Trump declared Marshall County a presidential disaster in September and Polk County a presidential disaster in August, making public assistance funds available to both counties.
On Monday, members of the Iowa Executive Council voted 3-0 to allocate $277,483 of a $1.05 million state allocation to help repair buildings and infrastructure damaged in the July 19 tornado that hit Marshalltown, Pella and other communities. Federal and state aid totaled $8.2 million, but state officials said damage to buildings and infrastructure in Marshalltown exceeded $30 million — much of which was covered by private insurance.
Council members also approved nearly $1.1 million this fiscal year of a $5.6 million state allocation to 31 Iowa counties hit by storms between June 6 and July 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.