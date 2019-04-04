DES MOINES — A proposal to restore voting rights for felons who complete their sentences — a priority of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds — is dead for the year in the Legislature.
Pitched by Reynolds in her condition of the state address in January, the proposal hit a legislative roadblock Thursday.
“I am disappointed in today’s setback, but I will not give up the fight for Iowans who deserve a second chance,” Reynolds said in a statement. “It’s encouraging to have a strong coalition of supporters backing our proposed constitutional amendment. There’s more work to do, but I am committed to getting this done.”
Iowa is one of just two states that requires felons to petition the governor to have voting rights restored.
Reynolds proposed amending the state constitution to grant automatic restoration of felons’ voting rights once their sentence is completed.
The proposal last month passed the Iowa House on a decisive 95-2 vote, but on Thursday was removed from consideration by Sen. Brad Zaun, a Republican from Urbandale and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zaun said there were not enough votes in the committee to pass it.
That means the proposal failed to meet a legislative "funnel" deadline and is no longer eligible for consideration.
“I didn’t have the support with my colleagues to move it through committee,” Zaun said. “There was not enough votes.”
Janet Petersen, the Senate Democratic leader and a Judiciary Committee member, said the proposal had “substantial” support from Democrats.
Zaun said Senate Republicans were hesitant to support the plan without a companion proposal to clarify what benchmarks felons would be required to meet before having voting rights restored, such as paying all fines and court fees. Many want perpetrators of violent crimes to be excluded from the restoration of voting rights.
Even after passing the proposal, some House Republicans said they voted for the bill only with the understanding a victim restitution bill eventually would be passed. Senate Republicans wanted that restitution bill first before they would support the proposed constitutional amendment, Zaun said.
“There were no conditions. That was the biggest problem with moving this bill,” Zaun said.
An amendment to the Iowa Constitution must be approved by consecutive two-year General Assemblies then a public vote.
Lawmakers could revisit the issue next year. But indications are it will not be easy for lawmakers to reach an agreement on restitution.
