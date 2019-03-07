A bill to create a process for the restoration of felons’ voting rights cleared a hurdle, winning unanimous approval from the House Judiciary Committee.
Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, said the proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Legislature the opportunity to give people second chances while ensuring there are consequences for their actions.
The bill calls for a constitutional amendment to be ratified by voters that would restore the voting rights of people convicted of a felony upon the discharge of their sentence.
Separate legislation will define “discharge,” Holt said. That includes requiring restitution be completed before voting rights are restored and could prohibit some felons — murderers and those on the sex offender registry, for example — from regaining the right to vote, he said.
Industrial hemp
A House Agriculture subcommittee signed off on legislation creating the Iowa Hemp Act, authorizing the production of hemp under the regulation of Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Industrial hemp is defined as cannabis having a maximum concentration of THC — tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive component in marijuana — of no more than three-tenths of 1 percent.
Hemp can be used in the production of industrial hemp for rope, textiles, clothing, shoes, food, paper, bioplastics, insulation, biofuel and other products.
Iowa is one of nine states that does not have hemp legislation on the books.
The bill will be considered by the full Agriculture Committee today.
Rural voters
A bill to require Iowa counties with more than 60,000 residents to elect their boards of supervisors by districts, was shut down by a House Local Government subcommittee after hearing arguments the decision should be left to voters rather than mandated by the state.
According to the Iowa State Association of Counties, Polk and Linn counties already elect their supervisors by district, six of the 10 largest counties elect supervisors at-large and in two counties supervisors are elected by district in a countywide vote.
Harold Youngblut of Waterloo told the subcommittee in Black Hawk County the Board of Supervisors is dominated by Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
“The Board of Supervisors is almost a city council,” he said. “Where is our rural representation?”
However, it was pointed out that in Linn County, voters — by petition — have changed the county board format twice in the past 12 years.
“The reality is that the solutions exists,” said Larry Murphy, who lobbies for Linn County and the Urban Coalition.
School vouchers
The state would fund grants for private school students under a proposal that was advanced by the Senate Education Committee.
So-called education savings grants would be available for K-12 private school students starting in 2020. The bill did not yet have a fiscal analysis, but a similar bill proposed in 2018 would have cost the state $265 million each year, according to the state’s nonpartisan fiscal services agency.
The bill, SF 372, passed the Senate’s education committee by an 8-7 vote with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. With its passage, the bill remains eligible for further consideration this session after this week’s legislative deadline.
Bar codes
A plan to mandate that all 99 counties use absentee ballot tracking from the U.S. Postal Service was approved by the House State Government Committee on Tuesday.
The legislation stems from a contested Northeast Iowa election that may have been reversed by 29 mail-in absentee ballots that were not counted because they arrived in the auditor’s office after the election deadline without appropriate postmarks or tracking bar codes.
HF 608 creates a system for the tracking and counting of mailed absentee ballots utilizing a postal service bar code printed on absentee ballot envelopes by the commissioner and a tracking information database containing the tracking information for absentee ballots.
A State Government subcommittee heard from county auditors and the Secretary of State Office that the cost to have the bar code applied would be between two and three cents per ballot. The statewide cost for a general election would be about $13,000.
Subcommittee members agreed the use of bar codes should be mandatory and indicated the Legislature would find the funds in the budget-making process.
