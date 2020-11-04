Feenstra easily beats Scholten in Iowa's 4th

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scholten had been the fundraising leader during the contest, while Feenstra had led in every poll, whether public or internal.

During this year’s two-year cycle through the reporting period ending Sept. 30, Scholten brought in a combined $2.47 million and outraised Feenstra in each three-month reporting period. Feenstra collected $1.7 million during the same period.

As of Nov. 1, the 4th District had 210,553 registered Republican voters, 130,954 Democrats and 156,686 no-party voters.

Buena Vista University Professor Bradley Best said the recipe Scholten needed for a win was to get higher-than-normal turnout by Democrats and a spike in participation by young, first-time voters, including minority voters. That didn’t pan out for him.

“I am kind of just in shock. I felt good going into (Monday) night, knowing we worked our tails off,” Scholten said late Tuesday.

“The turnout by Democrats across the state of Iowa was abysmal. ... Counties I did well in last time, we got smoked,” Scholten added.

Scholten had pointed with pride to the fact that he had visited all 374 towns in the district at least once, traveling in his Winnebago which he nicknamed Sioux City Sue.