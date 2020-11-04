Feenstra easily beats Scholten in Iowa's 4th

SIOUX CITY — Republican Randy Feenstra won Iowa’s 4th Congressional District seat, defeating J.D. Scholten Tuesday.
Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, lost to U.S. Rep. Steve King by only 3 percent in 2018. Feenstra in January 2019 said it was time for a new Republican who could better deliver results for Iowans in the 39 counties.
His campaign tagline emphasized the “Feenstra Delivers” point, and so many Iowans embraced that message that he defeated Scholten, with 183,817 votes compared with 92,086, in voting totals through late Tuesday. The race was called just before 11 p.m.
Feenstra said he was enthused to begin the two-year term in January.
“I am really excited that the 4th District people put their trust in me ... I will deliver for them,” Feenstra said.
A 12-year state senator, he said he won by connecting with Iowans who have small government views in the district. Feenstra said he plans to work aggressively to improve agricultural opportunities in the district, plus pursue policies to support Main Street businesses and families.
“I think it really comes down to what I did in the Iowa Legislature. I have shown I can deliver and create results,” Feenstra said.
Due to spread of the novel coronavirus, both candidates had to alter their campaigning to avoid large gatherings of people.
Scholten had been the fundraising leader during the contest, while Feenstra had led in every poll, whether public or internal.
During this year’s two-year cycle through the reporting period ending Sept. 30, Scholten brought in a combined $2.47 million and outraised Feenstra in each three-month reporting period. Feenstra collected $1.7 million during the same period.
As of Nov. 1, the 4th District had 210,553 registered Republican voters, 130,954 Democrats and 156,686 no-party voters.
Buena Vista University Professor Bradley Best said the recipe Scholten needed for a win was to get higher-than-normal turnout by Democrats and a spike in participation by young, first-time voters, including minority voters. That didn’t pan out for him.
“I am kind of just in shock. I felt good going into (Monday) night, knowing we worked our tails off,” Scholten said late Tuesday.
“The turnout by Democrats across the state of Iowa was abysmal. ... Counties I did well in last time, we got smoked,” Scholten added.
Scholten had pointed with pride to the fact that he had visited all 374 towns in the district at least once, traveling in his Winnebago which he nicknamed Sioux City Sue.
Feenstra has served three four-year terms in the Iowa Senate. He rose in his caucus to become assistant majority leader and chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax policy. In that role, he was a key architect of legislation that overhauled the state’s individual income tax system and produced the largest tax cut in the state’s history, according to GOP backers.
For the first time in 18 years, all of Northwest Iowa and much of North Central Iowa will be represented in the U.S. House by someone other than King, who lives in Kiron.
