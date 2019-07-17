SIOUX CITY -- Republican challenger Randy Feenstra raised $140,451 for his 2020 Iowa 4th District campaign in the second quarter, increasing his commanding cash lead over incumbent Rep. Steve King.
King raised $91,421 during the three months ending June 30, but spent all of it during the period. That left the nine-term incumbent with just $18,366, one of the smallest cash reserves among members of Congress running for re-election.
For the first six months of this year, Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, has raised a total of $400,893, compared to $159,538 for King.
In a news release Monday, Feenstra's campaign reported his receipts came from 860 donors, including 575 who live in the 4th District, which covers 39 counties in northwest and north central Iowa. After paying campaign expenses, Feenstra's campaign ends the month of June with $337,314 cash on hand.
Federal candidates were required to report their fundraising activity with the Federal Election Commission by Monday, covering fundraising from April 1 through June 30.
Two other Republican challengers reported far less receipts during the quarter than Feenstra or King. Woodbury County Supervior Jeremy Taylor raised $10,310, while former Irwin mayor Bret Richards raised $5,524.
Taylor, a captain and chaplain in the Iowa Army National Guard, spent thee of the 13-week period overseas on deployment. In a Monday statement to the Journal, Taylor said, "Now it’s back to the campaign trail. We’re expanding our campaign this month and will be announcing new endorsements and additions to the team in the coming weeks.”
Taylor's campaign ended the quarter with $44,968 cash on hand. Richards reported $19,580 in the bank.
King, an outspoken conservative first elected in 2002, listed $23,4497 in campaign expenditures in the second quarter. Most was for payroll expenses. King's son, Jeff, and his daughter-in-law, Lindsey, collectively were paid over $24,000 during the period. Jeff King, who serves as his father's campaign manager, received $16,248 in wages, while his wife, Lindsey, who also works on the campaign, received $8,160.
No Democrats have declared for the seat. J.D. Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat who lost to King by 3% in 2018, has said he is mulling whether to run again.
