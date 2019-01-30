WATERLOO — The Country View nursing home has been fined nearly $22,000 for deficient resident bed rails.
Members of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to pay the fine for the violation discovered in October before the county-owned care center was sold to a private buyer.
“This was due to a citation that was received last fall during our survey,” said county Finance Director Susan Deaton. “The issue was that our bed rails were not in compliance with the regulations.
“There were no residents that were harmed as a result of this,” she added. “We corrected that issue.”
The survey conducted by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals led the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to levy the fine in a Jan. 9 letter to the county.
The survey on file with the state indicated the gaps in the side bed rails was greater than 4.75 inches, which created an entrapment hazard for residents.
“This survey found that your facility was not in substantial compliance with the participation requirements and the conditions in our facility constitute immediate jeopardy to resident health and safety,” the CMS letter stated.
By agreeing to waive the county’s right to appeal the citation, the actual amount paid by the county was cut from $21,873 to $14,217.
The county Board of Supervisors voted last year to sell Country View to Pritok Capital, of Skokie, Ill., for what eventually became $3.35 million. Pritok took over the property Jan. 1.
Money to pay the fine is coming from the county’s Country View fund, which remains open while all of the claims and revenues are processed from the time the county owned the property.
Deaton noted the supervisors will be asked at some point to determine what to do with the remaining Country View funds and the sale proceeds. There has been discussion about using the revenue to pay for various large capital projects instead of taxing for them.
