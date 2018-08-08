DES MOINES (AP) — The federal government has decided it wants to build a new courthouse in Des Moines on the former riverfront site of a YMCA.
The General Services Administration said Tuesday in a news release that the planned $137 million courthouse will "complement the character and context of the surrounding structures and amenities, interact with the Principal Riverwalk in a way that facilitates pedestrian activities and outdoor recreation, and include publicly accessible space."
The government will have to acquire the site from Hubbell Realty Co., which released plans Monday for a luxury condominium development there. The city had wanted to reserve the land for private development.
Officials say courthouse construction is scheduled to start in fall 2019, and the building would open the following year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sounds like the government, taking away land from development for it's use. Why do us taxpayer have to foot the bill for this? Why should we pay for the fancy things they want to include?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.