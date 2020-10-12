Federal lawsuit filed over Zuckerberg grants for Scott, Black Hawk county elections

So far the only court decision has been in Michigan, where the lawsuit’s claims were denied, Moritz said.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, announced last month they would donate $300 million to two nonprofits, with $250 million going to CTCL, to funnel to local election officials across the country struggling to meet the exceptional costs of holding an election amid a pandemic. The money is being donated “to ensure that everyone can vote and every vote can be counted,” Zuckerberg said in announcing the donation.

The Iowa Voter Alliance and plaintiffs, however, notes that about $825 million in additional funds allocated in 2019 though the Help America Vote Act and 2020 CARES Act dollars have been made available to states and distributed to cities and counties to conduct elections this year, including $10 million awarded for elections in Iowa.

In the 19 of the 20 cities and counties that have received the largest grants from CTCL, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won by an average of over 60% of the vote in 2016, said Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a conservative anti-abortion law firm based in Chicago that is representing the plaintiffs.

Moritz, though, told county supervisors that, as president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, at least 20 Republican county auditors have received CTCL grant money, and there is nothing partisan in what she intends to do with the grant funding.

