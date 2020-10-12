Federal lawsuit filed over Zuckerberg grants for Scott, Black Hawk county elections

A conservative group with connections to an anti-abortion law firm based in Chicago has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block $250 million in private grants targeting elections in heavily Democrat counties in Iowa, including Black Hawk County, and other battleground states.
The Iowa Voters Alliance is suing both Black Hawk and Scott counties after their auditors accepted grant money from The Center for Tech and Civic Life, a non-profit seeking to modernize U.S. elections.
The money was given to counties to help offset the costs of running elections during a global pandemic. Black Hawk County was granted $267,500, and Scott County $286,870, according to court documents.
Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said Monday he was advised by the County Attorney’s Office not to comment on the pending lawsuit. He pointed to his Sept. 22 remarks in which he said the grant was available to all counties in Iowa, not just counties with Democratic leanings. He said the grant will save taxpayer money for election expenses related to COVID-19.
Veeder previously told The Courier he planned to use the money for more part-time staff to help process absentee ballots, a ballot drop box outside the courthouse, voter outreach and potential hazard pay for poll workers.
A telephone hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Iowa Voter Alliance’s petition for a temporary restraining order.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz intends to use the money to pay for $15-an-hour hazard pay for about 375 poll workers and deep cleanings of polling locations.
However, the Iowa Voter Alliance and plaintiffs Black Hawk County voter Todd Obadal and Scott County voters Michael Angelos and Diane Holst, say the grants create an impermissible public-private partnership with Iowa’s urban counties designed to help progressive candidates.
The suit alleges the grants violate federal election law, which places “states” — not local governments — in charge of federal election administration.
Iowa Voter Alliance, which says it is dedicated to “public confidence in the integrity of Iowa’s elections,” also argues CTCL has targeted counties and cities with progressive voter patterns with “the objective of turning out progressive voters in the urban counties and cities.” CTCL, however, promotes itself as a “nonpartisan nonprofit that uses technology to improve the way local governments and communities interact.”
Similar lawsuits have been filed in Wisconsin, Texas, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia and South Carolina, key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election with tight, hotly contested U.S. Senate and House races.
So far the only court decision has been in Michigan, where the lawsuit’s claims were denied, Moritz said.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, announced last month they would donate $300 million to two nonprofits, with $250 million going to CTCL, to funnel to local election officials across the country struggling to meet the exceptional costs of holding an election amid a pandemic. The money is being donated “to ensure that everyone can vote and every vote can be counted,” Zuckerberg said in announcing the donation.
The Iowa Voter Alliance and plaintiffs, however, notes that about $825 million in additional funds allocated in 2019 though the Help America Vote Act and 2020 CARES Act dollars have been made available to states and distributed to cities and counties to conduct elections this year, including $10 million awarded for elections in Iowa.
In the 19 of the 20 cities and counties that have received the largest grants from CTCL, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won by an average of over 60% of the vote in 2016, said Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a conservative anti-abortion law firm based in Chicago that is representing the plaintiffs.
Moritz, though, told county supervisors that, as president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, at least 20 Republican county auditors have received CTCL grant money, and there is nothing partisan in what she intends to do with the grant funding.
