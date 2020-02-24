Federal block grants focus on Waterloo housing needs

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Development Board is recommending the city continue focusing its federal funds to fix up blighted houses.

Members of the volunteer board have recommended the bulk of some $1.7 million in Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program dollars the city expects next year through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development be used to rehabilitate low-income homes.

The recommendation heads to the City Council for final approval in April, which follows a 30-day public comment period during the month of March.

As an entitlement city, Waterloo receives CDBG and HOME funds annually to be spent on programs and services that improve low- to moderate-income census tracts and help people living in poverty.

As those dollars declined over the past two decades, the Community Development Board has targeted the dollars more to housing programs and away from brick-and-mortar projects and social services.

For example, Waterloo Leisure Services had received funding for playground equipment in the past but saw its $25,000 request for Sullivan Park swing sets left out of this year’s recommendations.