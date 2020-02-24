Federal block grants focus on Waterloo housing needs

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Development Board is recommending the city continue focusing its federal funds to fix up blighted houses.
Members of the volunteer board have recommended the bulk of some $1.7 million in Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program dollars the city expects next year through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development be used to rehabilitate low-income homes.
The recommendation heads to the City Council for final approval in April, which follows a 30-day public comment period during the month of March.
As an entitlement city, Waterloo receives CDBG and HOME funds annually to be spent on programs and services that improve low- to moderate-income census tracts and help people living in poverty.
As those dollars declined over the past two decades, the Community Development Board has targeted the dollars more to housing programs and away from brick-and-mortar projects and social services.
For example, Waterloo Leisure Services had received funding for playground equipment in the past but saw its $25,000 request for Sullivan Park swing sets left out of this year’s recommendations.
“We’ve been about to fund some of those in the past, but we’re starting to see that the housing needs are just becoming more critical every year,” said Rudy Jones, Community Development director. “With decreasing dollars we initially had recommended not funding an activity such as that.”
You have free articles remaining.
The board has recommended earmarking just under $1 million of the 2020-21 CDBG and HOME funds to rehabilitate owner-occupied single-family homes. That money is used in conjunction with a federal lead abatement grant to remove hazardous lead-based paint from homes with young children.
Another $290,000 covers Community Development administrative costs; $90,000 goes to the city of Cedar Falls; $80,000 is slated for emergency home repairs; and $80,000 funds the city’s neighborhood services operations. That leaves just $134,200 for social service agencies.
The Community Development Board recommended awarding $74,200 to Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity; $20,000 to Operation Threshold’s home weatherization program; $15,000 each to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and The Salvation Army; and $5,000 each to the Waterloo Warming Center and Iowa Legal Aid.
Barb Prather, executive director of the food bank, was the only person speaking during a public hearing last week on the proposed allocation of funds. She said she was grateful for the assistance.
“Numbers are up. We’re serving on average about 3,000 families every month through the pantry,” Prather said. “This money will go to help ensure that we can continue services here in Black Hawk County and continue to provide food so people can pay their rent and pay their utility bills.”
The 30-day comment period runs from March 1 through March 31. Those wishing to submit written comments on the plan can send them to Rudy Jones; Community Development Board, Carnegie Annex—Suite 202; 620 Mulberry St.; Waterloo, IA 50702, or by email to anita.merfeld@waterloo-ia.org.
Staffer Tim Jamison’s most memorable 2019 stories:
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.
In the biggest local economic development announcement of the year, Gary and Becky Bertch announced plans in July for a $100 million theme par…
A controversy over whether the city of Waterloo should sell off portions of its parks for new housing development was a great reminder of the …
Waterloo put itself on the vanguard of a national civil rights movement this year when City Council members made it first city in Iowa and one…
What could have been a routine story about the 10-year anniversary of Waterloo's Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park became one of my favorite inte…
Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…