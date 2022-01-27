Feb. 9 public hearing scheduled for changes to downtown zoning code

CEDAR FALLS – A public hearing was scheduled Wednesday by the Planning and Zoning Commission for its upcoming Feb. 9 meeting at 5:30 p.m. to further discuss two changes to the newly adopted downtown zoning code and hear from residents who’d like to voice their opinions about them.

A majority of City Council members requested the changes be considered. The commission will provide a formal report with a recommendation on whether it supports the changes, but ultimately the council has final say.

The commission had recommended the new code be adopted back in May, and a few of its members Wednesday stood by that recommendation and not making the revisions now being handed down to them by the council for review.

One proposed change is to eliminate a mandatory requirement that new development share a portion of its unused parking with the public for at least 12 hours per day.

The other is an increase of the minimum parking requirement to 1 spot per bedroom for residential units in new mixed-use and multi-unit buildings in the commercial areas of downtown.

Right now, as one example, .5 parking spaces are required per bedroom in those commercial areas, and an additional .25 spaces per bedroom are mandated to be shared with the public for at least 12 hours per day on site, or within 600 feet walking distance.

There’s also a similar shared parking requirement for more than 5,000 square-foot new commercial units, and in the neighborhood areas, for new multi-unit buildings.

More changes could be formally proposed by the council at a later date, as the city’s elected leaders ran out of time to discuss a list of others that had been on the docket last week.

Despite the changes under consideration, a 5-2 council majority also favored last week holding a work session to take a more drastic step — repealing the code in its entirety, which would make these revisions a moot point.

That step to repeal is not supported by Mayor Rob Green, but is fueled by a few councilors who have been adamantly opposed to “form based zoning,” which is the backbone of the new code.

Also in the works, while not directly impacted by these latest discussions because of the code directly impacting private parking requirements, is the planning for the construction of a public parking ramp to address a lack of parking that some people feel exists in the downtown.

Cedar Falls City Council shoots down building permit moratorium The concept was publicly scrutinized, largely by business, economic development, and real estate professionals who said it would stunt growth and scare away prospects.

