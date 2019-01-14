DES MOINES — As 100 members of the Iowa House took their oath of office Monday, Kayla Koether sat in the back row of the chamber hoping that before the day was over she, too, might closer to joining them.
Her case for taking a seat in the Iowa Legislature will be heard later today when a House committee considers the fate of 29 mail-in ballots submitted without the proper postal markings for the House 55 race in the November elections.
The Democrat has lost efforts to far to have the ballots counted, so is appealing to lawmakers.
“It’s so inspiring to be in the chamber,” Koether said as she watched the lawmakers, including opponent Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, take his oath. “It’s sort of amazing to sit through this process and hear people take these oaths.”
Bergan and Koether were separated by nine votes after the Nov. 6 election. She asked a District Court judge to order the 29 mail-in ballots counted, but he ruled the matter should be settled according to House rules.
Of 33 mail-in ballots that arrived after the election, postal officials examining bar codes determined that 29 had been mailed in time.
However, they arrived at the Winneshiek County Auditor’s Office without the required postmarks — either a postmark to prove it had been mailed in time or an “intelligent” bar code provided by the auditor’s office that allows the ballot to be tracked.
Koether is arguing that those 29 ballots, with or without a postmark, should be counted.
A committee appointed by House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, will hear the matter at 4 p.m. today.
Koether wouldn’t say if she was optimistic about the Republican-controlled House deciding in her favor. However, she called it “inspiring that this is a body that’s going to — in an open and transparent way — determine voters’ voices in House 55.”
The district includes parts of Winneshiek, Fayette and Clayton counties.
“I don’t really hold any expectations,” she said. “At this point, I just really want to work for folks who cast ballots in time to have their votes counted.”
