Fast-tracked racial justice bill heads to governor

“I never would have dreamed that I could stand on the floor of the Iowa Legislature and support a bill that would help all of this indignity to black Americans stop. But here I am. And here it is,” Gaines said.

Rep. Steve Holt, a Republican state legislator from Denison and a retired Marine, expressed his continued support for law enforcement officers, but added that he also recognized a need for changes. He condemned violent outbursts that have taken place across Iowa and the country, but added that those acts should not drown out the peaceful discussion about advancing racial justice.

“I have spent my life serving my country, and I grieve for what is happening in our streets. I grieve that every citizen does not feel the way I do about my country,” Holt said. “I grieve that in our great country, a criminal hiding in a police uniform placed his knee on a man’s neck until he was dead. I love my country more than life itself and I am trying to listen even though I don’t always understand or agree with what I’m hearing. We are all Americans, and we are all one nation under God.”

After the measure passed both chambers, Reynolds issued a statement praising lawmakers for their work.

“These problems didn’t arise overnight and they won’t be fixed in a day,” Reynolds said. “We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans.”

