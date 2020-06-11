Fast-tracked racial justice bill heads to governor

DES MOINES — Racial justice legislation is headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk after a remarkable couple of hours Thursday at the Capitol.
With protesters watching from the gallery, state lawmakers fast-tracked a package of police reforms that includes a limit on chokeholds and mandatory de-escalation training.
The legislation was introduced late in the afternoon, and by Thursday evening both the House and Senate had unanimously approved the package and sent it to the governor, who in a rare move dropped in on debate in both chambers.
“These past few months have been really difficult for some of us,” said Rep. Ras Smith, an African-American Democrat from Waterloo. “But on this day, everything that makes us different doesn’t make a difference. On this day, in this body, the sunlight shines a little brighter. … It’s illuminated a path toward our nation’s promise of liberty and justice for all people.”
Crafted by leaders from both parties, the governor’s office and some of the Legislature’s few black representatives, the package contains many elements called for by racial justice advocates since the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Among the provisions in the bill:
- Officers cannot use chokeholds unless a person cannot be captured any other way or has threatened or used deadly force.
- Departments cannot hire officers who were fired or quit while being investigated for serious misconduct — including use of excessive force — or convicted of a felony.
- All officers must be trained on de-escalation techniques, on bias, and have an understanding of and respect for diverse communities and the use of non-combative law enforcement methods.
- The state attorney general may prosecute if an officer’s actions result in the death of another.
Members of Black Lives Matter of Des Moines watched from the galleries as lawmakers debated the legislation.
“Des Moines BLM is excited to see that our protests are bearing immediate fruits,” Matthew Bruce, an organizer with the group, said in a text message. “The proposed legislation is a step in the right direction but falls far short of ending the capacity for state-sponsored racism in the state of Iowa. We will continue to push for the voting rights of all Iowans who have served their felony sentence as well as our overall goal of defunding police.”
Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, a state legislator and black man from Des Moines, praised protesters who have placed a spotlight on racial justice issues since Floyd’s death. Abdul-Samad has spent many nights on the Des Moines streets with the protesters, attempting to keep them peaceful.
“What makes this historical is we are righting a historical wrong,” Abdul-Samad said. “I’m saying to you today, my beloved brothers and sisters, and I mean all of you, not only are you a part of history, you are rectifying history. And that is something that you can tell your babies, your grandchildren, so they can tell this story from now on what we did in Iowa.”
Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, a Democratic state legislator and black woman from Des Moines, reflected on how as a girl she learned from her parents about racism and recalled portraying Rosa Parks, the famous civil rights activist, in a local community theater production. Gaines said she was pleased to be able to vote on the legislation after years of inaction on racial justice.
“I never would have dreamed that I could stand on the floor of the Iowa Legislature and support a bill that would help all of this indignity to black Americans stop. But here I am. And here it is,” Gaines said.
Rep. Steve Holt, a Republican state legislator from Denison and a retired Marine, expressed his continued support for law enforcement officers, but added that he also recognized a need for changes. He condemned violent outbursts that have taken place across Iowa and the country, but added that those acts should not drown out the peaceful discussion about advancing racial justice.
“I have spent my life serving my country, and I grieve for what is happening in our streets. I grieve that every citizen does not feel the way I do about my country,” Holt said. “I grieve that in our great country, a criminal hiding in a police uniform placed his knee on a man’s neck until he was dead. I love my country more than life itself and I am trying to listen even though I don’t always understand or agree with what I’m hearing. We are all Americans, and we are all one nation under God.”
After the measure passed both chambers, Reynolds issued a statement praising lawmakers for their work.
“These problems didn’t arise overnight and they won’t be fixed in a day,” Reynolds said. “We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans.”
