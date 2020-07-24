Farmers rip Hart for backing limits on livestock production

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa farmers questioned a Democratic congressional candidate’s support for agriculture after she endorsed a plan by “East Coast liberals” they said would limit opportunities for livestock producers and for young Iowans to farm.

“In my view, it would wipe out thousands of family farms in Iowa,” said state Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, whose family farm operation has involved five generations.

Sen. Cory Booker’s Farms System Reform Act, which Democratic U.S. House 2nd District hopeful Rita Hart has endorsed, would place a moratorium on concentrated animal feeding operations and phase them out by 2040. It would hit farm operations with 1,000 cattle, 2,500 hogs or 82,000 hens.

The effect would be to reduce food production, increase food prices and destroy thousands of Iowa jobs, Rozenboom said.

“And not a small thing, it would take food off the table for millions of people around the world,” he said on a call organized by GOP state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who also is seeking to succeed retiring Rep. Dave Loebsack in the 2nd District.

During the run-up to the Iowa caucuses, Thad Nearmyer of Jasper County talked to Booker about the plan and the hog farm he and his brother have in Jasper County.