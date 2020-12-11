Farm groups welcome Vilsack’s return to USDA

“To be frank, the USDA did not respond well,” he said. “I’m sure Tom Vilsack will be tackling the vulnerabilities that have been exposed on the farmer end and in the supply chain.”

In addition to those vulnerabilities, there’s a need for leadership that recognizes the need for agriculture and food systems reform, said Iowa Organic Association Executive Director Roz Lehman, who is no relations to Aaron.

She hopes Vilsack will guide the USDA away from the “decay of a decades-old system that maintains the status quo” into one that creates a local foods system and that emboldens producers, boosts rural communities, supplies safe, quality food and enhances the greater ecosystem to ensure sustainability and success.

The organic industry has grown since Vilsack last led the USDA, she said, and now is a $55 billion industry and the largest and fastest-growing agriculture market.

By the numbers, 2020 appears to be a good year for farmers. Farm income is up 43 percent. However, Judge pointed out much of that is the result of government payments to offset the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and trade policies that limited exports, especially to China, which had been a growing market for pork and other agricultural commodities.