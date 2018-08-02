He’s not planning to go vegan, but Sen. Chuck Grassley has limits on what meat he’ll eat.
“I don’t want horse meat. I don’t want dog meat. I don’t want to eat cats,” Grassley said about prohibitions on the slaughter and sale of cat and dog meat for human consumption that are in the House and Senate versions of the 2019 farm bill.
“If someone wants to eat them, let them eat them, but I ain’t going to eat them,” the senator said.
Grassley said he’s never taken a position on cat and dog meat, but in the past he has supported the slaughter and sale of horse meat because there is a market for it in France and other countries.
Grassley also made clear that whether the conference committee working out differences in the House and Senate versions of the farm bill keeps the prohibitions on the slaughter and sale of horse, dog and cat meat will not affect his vote.
“Whatever it takes to get a five-year farm bill, regardless of these little amendments, I’m going to vote for it,” he told reporters during his weekly conference call Wednesday. “I’ll be voting to get a farm bill passed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.