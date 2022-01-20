Family Leader announces endorsements

A roundup of campaign news items of interest from Thursday:

FAMILY LEADER ENDORSES: The Family Leader, a Christian conservative advocacy organization, has endorsed two Republicans for state legislative races: Reps. Steve Bradley and Dean Fisher.

Both could face fellow Republicans in a primary election. In the state’s decennial redistricting process, Bradley and fellow Republican Rep. Lee Hein were drawn into the same new district, just as Fisher was drawn into a new district with fellow Republican Rep. David Maxwell.

In its news release, Family Leader praised Bradley and Fisher for their support of anti-abortion legislation and parental choice in education.

GRASSLEY FUNDRAISING: Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s campaign announced it has raised $5.25 million this cycle and has more than $3.7 million in the campaign account.

“The Senate majority is on the line, and I am working as hard as ever to ensure conservatives take control of Congress,” Grassley said in a campaign news release.

The 88-year-old Grassley is running for an eighth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. Three Democrats are running for the right to challenge him.

GROUP ENDORSES GRASSLEY: The political arm of Susan B. Anthony List, which works to help anti-abortion candidates get elected, endorsed U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley for re-election.

“(Grassley) has proven his pro-life bona fides time and time again,” Marilyn Musgrave, the group’s vice president of government affairs, said in a news release.

That news release pointed specifically to Grassley’s previous stint as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which approved more than 200 federal judges, laying “the groundwork to challenge America’s radical abortion laws that allow painful late-term abortions up to birth.”

AUDITOR FUNDRAISING: Rob Sand, the Democratic state auditor, raised more than $892,000 in 2021 and has more than $906,000 in his campaign account, according to state campaign fundraising reports that were due this week.

Sand had been mulling a run for governor, but in early December announced he will instead run for re-election as auditor.

Mary Ann Hanusa, a Republican legislator who has announced her candidacy for auditor, did not report any fundraising in 2021.

ATTORNEY GENERAL FUNDRAISING: Tom Miller, the Democratic attorney general, raised nearly $190,000 in 2021 and finished the year with nearly $150,000 in the campaign account. Miller is the longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history.

“Thanks to our supporters, Tom Miller enters 2022 ready and able to speak to Iowans about his tenure and track record of success serving as the people’s lawyer,” Miller’s campaign manager, Daniel Pereira, said in a news release.

Brenna Bird, a former legal counsel to Gov. Terry Branstad and a Republican candidate for attorney general, raised just more than $12,600 in 2021 and finished the year with almost $29,000 in her campaign account.

SECRETARY OF STATE FUNDRAISING: Paul Pate, the Republican secretary of state, raised $38,400 in 2021 and finished the year with roughly $31,600 in his account.

Joel Miller, the Linn County auditor and Democratic candidate for secretary of state, raised just more than $2,400 in 2021 and finished the year with just $791.98 in his campaign account.

