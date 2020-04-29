Fall start date for Iowa schools emerges again as issue

“Whether or not there is that authority, we’re still having those conversations with the governor’s office to make sure that we understand exactly what that looks like and whether that authority exists,” Grassley said in an interview.

“I think there would be some interest within the Legislature for a one-time use only for remedial education obviously the way this year ended,” the House speaker added. “I think there would be interest in the Legislature on that and so I look at it more from the standpoint of that’s probably a policy that needs to be discussed and what that may look like.”

In 2015, the Legislature and former Gov. Terry Branstad resolved a feud between Iowa’s tourist industry and education officials over when classes should begin. Branstad ended a hodgepodge of school start dates by signing legislation that says classes at Iowa’s K-12 public schools may start no sooner than Aug. 23 — the latest date on which the 11-day Iowa State Fair ends. Before that, only 14 out of 338 districts had started after Aug. 23 in the 2014-15 school year under a waiver that was eliminated in the new law.

Tourist officials said early school start dates cost the hospitality industry millions of dollars when families stop attending events and depletes a potential workforce of students.