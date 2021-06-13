Facilitators start to help CF Racial Equity define scope, process after council approval

CEDAR FALLS — Two new facilitators are helping the city’s newly created Racial Equity Task Force sharpen its focus as an Oct. 1 deadline for a report to the city creeps closer.

Aimee Viniard-Weideman and Omar Padilla will have task force members fill out a survey and spend the next meeting talking through how they will make decisions and what that final report will emphasize, the pair of Iowa State University Extension facilitators told the group Wednesday.

“Our role is really to help you bring clarity and assist in your moving forward,” Viniard-Weideman said.

Their goal, they said, is setting one or more concrete goals, and then keeping members on track to hit the deadline.

“We’re not going to have specific answers for you, but our goal is to try to help you,” Padilla said.

They will help for multiple meetings or just a few, depending on the needs of the group.

“If at any point you realize we’re not for you, you won’t hurt our feelings. We’ll let you get back to work,” Padilla said.