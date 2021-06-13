Facilitators start to help CF Racial Equity define scope, process after council approval

CEDAR FALLS — Two new facilitators are helping the city’s newly created Racial Equity Task Force sharpen its focus as an Oct. 1 deadline for a report to the city creeps closer.
Aimee Viniard-Weideman and Omar Padilla will have task force members fill out a survey and spend the next meeting talking through how they will make decisions and what that final report will emphasize, the pair of Iowa State University Extension facilitators told the group Wednesday.
“Our role is really to help you bring clarity and assist in your moving forward,” Viniard-Weideman said.
Their goal, they said, is setting one or more concrete goals, and then keeping members on track to hit the deadline.
“We’re not going to have specific answers for you, but our goal is to try to help you,” Padilla said.
They will help for multiple meetings or just a few, depending on the needs of the group.
“If at any point you realize we’re not for you, you won’t hurt our feelings. We’ll let you get back to work,” Padilla said.
In documents outlining their work, the facilitators proposed a rate of $1,000 per meeting — the task force currently meets twice per month — plus a survey and summary of $750 and a final report of $500. Any additional work, they noted, would be “negotiated and billed at a rate to be mutually agreed upon in advance,” but would not exceed $15,000.
The facilitators’ contract was unanimously approved by the City Council on Monday, with Mayor Rob Green noting the council used the same pair for goal-setting sessions in the past.
“With October as an upcoming deadline, we all have a concern about coming up with actionable outcomes,” said Frank Darrah, a council member and the task force chair, during that meeting. “With a facilitator — someone trained to keep us on task and ask the right questions — I feel that we can accomplish that goal.”
Task force members seemed to think the same, though Melissa Heston admitted to being “ambivalent” about spending their entire next meeting discussing process.
“I’m enthusiastic about doing the critical process first — it slows things down, but it speeds things up in the long run,” she said. “It means you don’t have things fall apart as you get toward the end and people are still going in circles.”