Face masks required in Black Hawk County courthouse

“We’re just going to kick the can down the street,” White said. “I think we ought to start practicing and getting it in place before Monday.”

The policy applies to all county-owned facilities, except the jail, which is controlled by the sheriff.

Face masks must be worn at all times in those buildings by the public and employees, although employees may remove masks when working alone or at their office work spaces. Face masks are defined as “any mask, scarf, or bandana that covers a person’s face and nose.”

The county is planning to supply a face mask free of charge to visitors without their own. Face shields will be provided to those with who can’t wear a face mask for medical reasons.

Despite the adoption of the policy, the supervisors have not yet decided whether to reopen the courthouse to the public. The building has been closed since March 18, open only for a number of employees still working in their offices and emergency court proceedings.

Many county employees have been on paid administrative leave for the past eight weeks.