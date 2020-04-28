FAA shortens Waterloo airport tower hours
A Federal Aviation Administration plan would have Terminal Radar Approach Control operations handled remotely at the Des Moines International Airport.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO -- The Federal Aviation Administration is reducing its operational hours at the Waterloo Regional Airport's air traffic control tower.

The city announced it received notice from the FAA that it would shorten its tower hours starting Friday due to the ongoing reduction in air traffic operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tower will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective Friday. Current hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“I appreciate the FAA’s position to change their operating hours due to the global pandemic that COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry," Mayor Quentin Hart said in a prepared statement.

Airport Director Keith Kaspari added, "As the Cedar Valley, state, and nation begins to see a recovery from the horrific impacts that COVID-19 has had on our country, I look forward to the time where we can put this pandemic in our rear-view mirror and get Cedar Valley area passengers flying again for business, leisure and recreational travel.”

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • Updated
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • 14

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

