FAA shortens Waterloo airport tower hours

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- The Federal Aviation Administration is reducing its operational hours at the Waterloo Regional Airport's air traffic control tower.

The city announced it received notice from the FAA that it would shorten its tower hours starting Friday due to the ongoing reduction in air traffic operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tower will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective Friday. Current hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“I appreciate the FAA’s position to change their operating hours due to the global pandemic that COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry," Mayor Quentin Hart said in a prepared statement.

Airport Director Keith Kaspari added, "As the Cedar Valley, state, and nation begins to see a recovery from the horrific impacts that COVID-19 has had on our country, I look forward to the time where we can put this pandemic in our rear-view mirror and get Cedar Valley area passengers flying again for business, leisure and recreational travel.”