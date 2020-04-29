‘Extraordinary’ coronavirus measures likely at Capitol when session resumes

He said a number of scenarios have been looked at — including separate policy and budget gatherings — but GOP leaders have not settled on a game plan yet.

“We plan to have a comprehensive plan for when everyone gets back to make sure that we’re operating in a safe and responsible manner,” Whitver said.

“There have been a lot of different ideas that have been floated around, but there’s nothing that is concrete now as far as what that looks like,” he added. “Certainly, the health of our legislators is important, but Iowans do expect us to do our work, and so when it’s safe we’re going to come in and we’re going to get our work done.”

Whitver said legislative and executive branch officials are still assessing Iowa’s $1.25 billion share of the federal CARES Act and the state Revenue Estimating Conference likely will be consulted to give direction regarding projections for state tax collections as lawmakers assemble a fiscal 2021 state budget.

'In the dark'