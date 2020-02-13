Extended stay hotel proposed for Cedar Falls Industrial Park

CEDAR FALLS — The company that built a new hotel downtown is proposing another one, this time on the Iowa Highway 58 corridor.

Hawkeye Hotels' site plan for a five-story 119-room Residence Inn was approved Wednesday by the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. It is expected to come before the City Council March 2.

The proposed hotel would be 21,530 square feet and sit on 2.65 acres in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park at 7200 Nordic Drive, just west of Highway 58. Hawkeye Hotels, a Coralville company, opened the 130-room Hampton Inn downtown at West First and Main streets in August.

"This is more of an extended stay hotel within the Marriott family," Om Patel, director of development for the company, told the commission. "It's more catered towards the three to five business day corporate traveler compared to the Hampton Inn," which averages one- to two-night stays for business travelers. "It has full suites, so it's all kitchenette units."

Jaydevsinh Atodaria, a planner with the city, noted that the proposal meets all standards and requirements laid out in the zoning ordinance.

